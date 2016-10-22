Valley Symphony Orchestra presents Russian Pianist

Valley Symphony Orchestra and Dr. Peter Dabrowski will present “Exquisite Chopin” on Thursday. October 20, at 8 p.m. at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Performing Arts Complex in Edinburg. Patrons will enjoy classical favorites such as s Mozart’s “Marriage of Figaro Overture, KI. 492,” Grieg’s “Peer Gynt Suites” and Chopin’s “Piano Concerto No. 1, E minor, op. 11” with Russian virtuoso guest pianist, Asiya Korepanova sponsored by Acura of the Rio Grande Valley.

Korepanova’s piano repertoire includes over 55 concerts, and multiple solo and chamber programs. She has performed across the globe in countries such as Russia, France, Austria, Spain, Greece and the Czech Republic. As a child, Korepanova gained her passion for music growing up with her composer father. She studied music composition and worked with contemporary composers in Moscow and Saint Petersburg. Acclaimed conductors she’s collaborated with include Hans Graf, Enrique Mazzola, Alexander Sladkovsky, Joseph Silverstein and Jeffry Rink.

Accolades from her flourishing music career include winning the gold medal first prize at the Nina Wideman International Piano Competition in 2012 in Shreveport, Louisiana, and her most recent transcription of Richard Strauss’ last poem “Ein Heldenleben” in a 40-minute art piece using orchestral techniques and colors. She’s played for an audience at the National Radio Station WFMT when debuting in Chicago as part of the Dame Myra Hess Memorial series and was featured on NPR and WETA as she debuted in Washington, D.C. as part of the Phillips Collection.

She is currently pursuing a Doctorate of Musical Arts degree at the Frost School of Music, University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. She is learning under the guidance of world-renowned pianist Santiago Rodriguez.

Korepanova’s full repertoire, multimedia concerts, transcriptions and music can be found at her website, asiyakorepanova.com. Special thanks to Acura of the Rio Grande Valley for sponsoring Ms. Korepanova, as the featured guest artist. For more information on VSO concert II - Exquisite Chopin or to purchase tickets, call (956) 661-1615 or visit valleyorchestra.org.