Juarez-Lincoln HS presents ‘The Lion King, Jr.’ this weekend

The Alejandro “Alex” H. Saenz Performing Arts Center, 604 Coyote Drive, in La Joya invites Winter Texans to a fun-filled weekend performance of the musical, “Lion King Jr.” presented by the Juarez-Lincoln High School Theatre students alongside the Juarez-Lincoln High School Choir students. Together they have formed This Way! Musical Theatre Company.

Tickets are $6 (no credit/debit cards) and will be sold at the door one hour prior to the start of each performance. Seats are general admission. Performances are Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 2 p.m. Call (956) 323-2897 for more information.