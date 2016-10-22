Camille Playhouse presents ‘The Addams Family’ for Halloween

Hearkening back to the days of the old black and white TV series, Camille Playhouse is presenting “The Addams Family.” Wednesday Addams has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family, a man her family has never met. If that were not upsetting enough, Wednesday asks her father, Gomez Addams, to keep it a secret from her mother, Morticia. Everything will change when the family hosts a dinner for the “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

The play can be seen October 21-23 and again October 28-30.

Future performances will include a musical “Billy Elliot” to be presented Dec. 8-11 and Dec 16-18.

In January look for Maria Callas’ “Master Class,” which features Maria Callas teaching a class in front of an audience. She is glamorous, larger tan life and drop dead funny.

“Master Class” can be seen Jan. 27-29 and Feb. 3-5.

In March look for “Curtains” set in 1959.

Tickets for plays are adults $15. Tickets for musicals are $20. There are performances at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights and matinees at 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Winter Texans can get a ticket for $50 that allows them to see three performances while they are in the Valley. For more information call the Camille Playhouse at 956-542-8900.