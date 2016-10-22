UTRGV Theatre Schedule announced

University Productions of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg has announced its 2016-2017 theatre production schedule.

“Antigone,” is a classic Greek tragedy, where a women who defies the law of the King (who is also her uncle) by standing up for her personal rights and convictions. This time-honored classic, written by Sophocles, will be presented on the Mainstage November 16-20.

“The Life and Times of Winter Texans, an Evening of Short Plays,” by Eric Wiley will be presented December 1-4. It takes a humorous look at eight cantankerous snowbirds living in South Texas. It is written by the author of “Late Bloomers,” and depicts retired life on wheels. A world premier!

“Bonnie and Clyde” the musical will be performed March 1-5. It tells the story of Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, who in the height of the Depression, went from two nobodies to American’s first “celebrity criminals,” folk heroes and Texas law enforcement’s worst nightmare.

On April 19-23 “She Kills Monsters” will take guests into the world of fantasy in a comedic romp through role playing games. Agnes Evans leaver her Ohio home after the death of her sister, Tilly. Using her sister’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, she stumbles into a world of action-packed adventure. It is a high-octane presentation based on 90’s pop culture that honors the geek and warrior in everyone.

“Bug Joy” a fantasy for young audiences will be presented April 27-30. A young brother and sister find themselves in a land where giant cicadas battle the mean Roach Brothers.

Look for “Rough Magic” June 29-July 2. It features a Shakespearean action- adventure fantasy in the tradition of Harry Potter and the X-Men foiled with horror, romance and heroism.

“RX Comedy” will be shown July 6-9. It is a comedy about workplace depression. It is ideal entertainment for anxious people living in anxious times.

The box office opens one hour prior to the performance. For musicals reserved seating tickets are $20; for plays tickets are $15. Studio Productions and children’s plays are $5.

Mainstage productions, Studio Productions, and Summer 2017 performances are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Theatre for young audiences are Thursday & Friday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m.