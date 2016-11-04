World Champion Shrimp Cook-off is Nov. 6

The 23rd annual World Champion Shrimp Cook-off will be held in Port Isabel on Sunday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The annual festival is a favorite among locals and visitors alike. There will be shrimp to suit everyone’s taste from boiled, broiled, fried, baked and special shrimp dishes from which to make selections.

The shrimp are prepared by amateurs and professional chefs from throughout the Rio Grande Valley. Participants are judged on appearance, aroma, and the taste of their specialties. Samples are available to attendees for a modest fee.

“The Agency” will be providing live music for the event and there will original artwork, gifts and collectibles for sale during the event.

For more information call the Port Isabel Chamber of Commerce at 800-527-6102.