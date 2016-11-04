Friday, November 04, 2016
  • 23rd annual RGV Birding Festival opens Nov. 2

  • National Butterfly Center – Butterflies and so much more!

Details

The 23rd annual World Champion Shrimp Cook-off will be held in Port Isabel on Sunday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The annual festival is a favorite among locals and visitors alike. There will be shrimp to suit everyone’s taste from boiled, broiled, fried, baked and special shrimp dishes from which to make selections.

The shrimp are prepared by amateurs and professional chefs from throughout the Rio Grande Valley. Participants are judged on appearance, aroma, and the taste of their specialties. Samples are available to attendees for a modest fee.

“The Agency” will be providing live music for the event and there will original artwork, gifts and collectibles for sale during the event.

For more information call the Port Isabel Chamber of Commerce at 800-527-6102.

  • World Champion Shrimp Cook-off is Nov. 6

  • Texas Butterfly Festival highlights peak of butterfly season

  • 23rd annual RGV Birding Festival opens Nov. 2

    20161020 RGV-World-Birding-FestivalPeople flock to Harlingen, Texas year after year to attend the Rio Grande Valley Birding Festival to enjoy the treasures of nature right here in our own backyard.

  • Fall Powwow is October 21-22

  • Boo and the Zoo is Oct. 30-31

    Boo at the Zoo, a Halloween tradition at the Gladys Porter Zoo, is an alternative to trick or treating on the streets. Guests will be able to enjoy over 50 carnival-style games and treat stations along with a Spooktacular Haunted House.  Hours are 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Zoo members get in early at 5 p.m. 

  • Hole-in-One: Win a Car

  • National Butterfly Center draws media attention

    2016 National Butterfly Center LEG5067 SHOWMarianna Wright, CEO of the National Butterfly Center (NBC) in Mission told the Mission City Council in their Monday, Oct. 10, meeting, the Butterfly Center is drawing favorable attention to Mission as the time for the Texas Butterfly Festival draws near.

  • UTRGV Theatre Schedule announced

    University Productions of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg has announced its 2016-2017 theatre production schedule.

  • Camille Playhouse presents ‘The Addams Family’ for Halloween

