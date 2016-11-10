Xtreme Bugs invade IMAS

A new exhibit that started October 8 and will run through March 20 asks the question, “What if the ant crawling on your counter, the spider in the doorway, or the butterfly in your garden was the size of your car?” This new exhibition questions the physical characteristics you would notice and behaviors you would observe.

This is a 6000-square-foot exhibit features over100 giant bugs, including 22 massive animatronic bugs in vibrant natural habitats.

Learn about super organisms, insect migration and hibernation, and solitary predators with hissing cockroaches, a tarantula, a fluttering Monarch butterfly, a ladybug and a line of marching ants and more.

Sounds like a great place to take visiting grandchildren. Admission to IMAS is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, and $4 for children ages 4 to 12. This Xtreme Bugs exhibit has an additional $8 fee with no re-entries.