King Ranch Hand Breakfast offers much more than biscuits and gravy

The famed King Ranch invites visitors to come out and enjoy an authentic, hearty, cowboy breakfast, cooked and served outdoors at the Annual Ranch Hand Breakfast.

The breakfast will be held on the King Ranch, located of S.H. 141 in Kingsville. Breakfast will be served from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Admission is $6 per person.

The menu consists of eggs, refried beans, biscuits with gravy, sausage, tortillas, coffee and juice. The eggs are cooked over outdoor stoves while the beans are cooked in large kettles over open fires like those used a couple of hundred years ago on ranches and in homes when fireplaces were used for cooking. With biscuits and tortillas along with salsa and other accompaniments the food just seems to taste better!

After a hearty breakfast enjoy the live team roping, horseshoeing and old-time cow camp cooking demonstrations presented by the ranch hands. Look for cowboy poetry, storytelling and musical entertainment as well.

Founded in 1853, the King Ranch covers about 825,000 acres making it one of the largest ranches in the world. It is considered to be the birthplace of the American ranching industry. Although some of the ranching techniques have been modernized and sending cowboys out into back pastures with chuck wagons and cooking crews to spend days on end roping and branding cattle, some of the old practices are treasured and hosting this special breakfast each year on the Saturday before Thanksgiving is one way these customs can be shared with the public.

The City of Kingsville also puts on downtown fair in conjunction with the breakfast where arts, crafts, foods and other items may be purchased. There will be music and dancing provided for entertainment.

Plan to spend the day enjoying the breakfast and cowboy demonstrations and then head for downtown Kingsville where the shops in Old Town Kingsville including the King Ranch Saddle Shop, will be open for business.

Ticket for the breakfast are $6. Thy can be purchased in advance at the Kingsville Convention and Visitors Bureau, the King Ranch Saddle Shop or at the breakfast.

For those who want to come a day early, the Ranch Hand Festival and Rodeo will be held Friday-Sunday, Nov. 18-20.

For more information, call 1-800-333-5032 or (361) 221-0116.