Thursday, November 17, 2016
Text Size
Member Login
Newsletter Signup

  • Giant sea turtles call South Padre Island home

  • How to build an awesome sandcastle

  • Brownsville Holiday Village opens Nov. 21

> <
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Valley Symphony Orchestra presents A Touch of Frost holiday classics concert on November 18

Details

McALLEN—The Valley Symphony Orchestra’s popular “A Touch of Frost” holiday concert is set to begin at 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 18, at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Performing Arts Complex in Edinburg. Special thanks go out to Frost Bank for supporting this holiday tradition for over eight years. The perfect way to ring in the season, guests will be able experience holiday favorites featuring the Valley Symphony Chorale directed by David Means, and Mariachi Aztlán directed by Frank Loera. The concert will also feature renowned tenor, David Sadlier.

Sadlier has performed all over the nation appearing with the Lyric Opera of Baltimore, Glimmerglass Opera, Chicago Opera Theater, New Orleans Opera and the Baltimore Concert Opera. He has also appeared in “Tosca” with the Lyric Opera of Baltimore and performed in productions such as “Die Walkure” as Siegmund with the Virginia Opera, “Messiah” with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra, Vaughan Williams “Serenade to Music” with the Indianapolis Symphony, as well as several appearances with the Valley Symphony Orchestra. Sadlier is currently the Assistant Professor of Voice at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and serves as operatic conductor and stage director. This year, Dr. David Means, Choral Conductor will feature Parker’s Hodie and Bass’ Gloria sung by 120 all volunteer Valley Symphony Chorale.

The award-winning Mariachi Aztlán has traveled throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico spreading the beauty of Hispanic tradition and culture through their music. They have performed at the White House and with the Houston Grand Opera for the stage production of “Cruzar la Cara de la Luna,” the world’s first “Mariachi Opera.” To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the UTRGV Mariachi Program, Mariachi Aztlán recently released an album titled “Mi Nombre es Mexico.”

 The Valley Symphony Orchestra has been delighting classical music fans young and old for 65 years. The audience can expect to hear classical greats such as Sleigh Ride, The Nutcracker and the Christmas Song. Under the direction of Dr. Peter Dabrowski, the Valley Symphony Orchestra produces five major works concerts and one pops concert each season. Each performance showcases the talents from more than 85 professionally trained local musicians.

Start a new tradition of music celebration with your family and friends. Don’t miss “A Touch of Frost” holiday classics concert sponsored by Frost Bank on Friday, November 18 at the UTRGV Performing Arts Complex at 8:00 p.m. Doors to the venue will open at 7:00 p.m. For the musical enjoyment for all, only children five and older are allowed into the symphonic performances. We thank you for your patronage and understanding. Ticket prices range from orchestra ($55), fronthouse ($45) and backhouse ($35). For more information or to purchase tickets, call (956) 661-1615 or visit valleyorchestra.org.

Top News

  • Brownsville Holiday Village opens Nov. 21

    20151202 WEB BrownsvilleHolidayVillage 20151202 0159Now in its seventh year the very popular Brownsville Holiday Village held annually during the holidays in Dean Porter Park opens Monday, Nov. 21and runs through Jan. 1. The display is free to the public and will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and… Read More +

  • How to build an awesome sandcastle

    20161117 WEB Sand-CastlesWhen my son visited recently with his wife and children from Idaho, the children were dying to go to the beach. So naturally, Grammy had to take them. But what do you do when the water is too cold to get in due to the season’s first cold front?… Read More +

  • Giant sea turtles call South Padre Island home

    20161117 SeaTurtlesOne of the things people who live in the Midwest or inland portions of the country enjoy the most about spending their winters so close to a seashore is the ability to see the marine animals that live along the coat.

    Read More +

  • Bit ‘O Heaven hosts first Craft Fair

    DONNA—Among other craft items, sitting in front of Nancy Wilcoxson are several jellyfish made of yarn. They come in bright, eye-attracting colors and at first glance, are really nice decorations for maybe in front of a window or hanging from a low ceiling.

    But these jellyfish are much more than that, as Wilcoxson explained during the… Read More +

  • BlueBonnet RV hosts first gospel jam

    20161117 Kelly-LyonsMISSION—At 6-foot-4, and maybe a little more, with wide shoulders and 14EEE shoes, 87-year-old Kelly Lyons can still be a daunting figure, even if a slight foot pain causes him a little… Read More +

  • Valley Symphony Orchestra presents A Touch of Frost holiday classics concert on November 18

    McALLEN—The Valley Symphony Orchestra’s popular “A Touch of Frost” holiday concert is set to begin at 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 18, at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Performing Arts Complex in Edinburg. Special thanks go out to Frost Bank for supporting this holiday tradition for over eight years. The perfect way to ring in the season, guests will be able experience holiday favorites… Read More +

  • King Ranch Hand Breakfast offers much more than biscuits and gravy

    The famed King Ranch invites visitors to come out and enjoy an authentic, hearty, cowboy breakfast, cooked and served outdoors at the Annual Ranch Hand Breakfast.

    The breakfast will be held on the King Ranch, located of S.H. 141 in Kingsville. Breakfast will be served from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Admission is $6 per person.

    Read More +

  • MMA to hold Veterans Day Parade Nov. 11

    HARLINGEN, Texas Marine Military Academy will host its Veterans Day Parade Friday, Nov. 11 at 4 p.m. on the MMA Parade Ground. Veterans from all military branches are encouraged to attend, as they will be honored at this occasion and asked to join the MMA superintendent for the pass in review.

    Read More +

  • Tip ‘O Texas, Paradise Park residents enjoy park activities

    It may have been the end of the weekend, but that didn't stop many people from enjoying their Sunday night at the Tip 'O Texas RV Resort in Pharr.

    Billiards was going strong as several men got their competitive juices flowing, playing eight-ball in the billiards room just off the main hall. One building over, about 25 residents enjoyed card games of rummy, gin… Read More +

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Taste of the Valley Trivia Contest
2015 Holiday Inn Express (3)

Local Weather

70°
21°
°F | °C
Clear
Humidity: 69%
18 mph
Wed
Sunny
61 | 87
16 | 30
Thu
Sunny
67 | 88
19 | 31
  • All
  • Border
  • Charity
  • Free Health Care
  • Groceries
  • Grocery Stores
  • HEB
  • Immigration
  • Mission
  • Operation Lonestar
  • Ribbon Cutting
  • Safety
  • Security
  • Sharyland
  • Default
  • Title
  • Date
  • Random
load more hold SHIFT key to load all load all

Login