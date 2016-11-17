Valley Symphony Orchestra presents A Touch of Frost holiday classics concert on November 18

McALLEN—The Valley Symphony Orchestra’s popular “A Touch of Frost” holiday concert is set to begin at 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 18, at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Performing Arts Complex in Edinburg. Special thanks go out to Frost Bank for supporting this holiday tradition for over eight years. The perfect way to ring in the season, guests will be able experience holiday favorites featuring the Valley Symphony Chorale directed by David Means, and Mariachi Aztlán directed by Frank Loera. The concert will also feature renowned tenor, David Sadlier.

Sadlier has performed all over the nation appearing with the Lyric Opera of Baltimore, Glimmerglass Opera, Chicago Opera Theater, New Orleans Opera and the Baltimore Concert Opera. He has also appeared in “Tosca” with the Lyric Opera of Baltimore and performed in productions such as “Die Walkure” as Siegmund with the Virginia Opera, “Messiah” with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra, Vaughan Williams “Serenade to Music” with the Indianapolis Symphony, as well as several appearances with the Valley Symphony Orchestra. Sadlier is currently the Assistant Professor of Voice at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and serves as operatic conductor and stage director. This year, Dr. David Means, Choral Conductor will feature Parker’s Hodie and Bass’ Gloria sung by 120 all volunteer Valley Symphony Chorale.

The award-winning Mariachi Aztlán has traveled throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico spreading the beauty of Hispanic tradition and culture through their music. They have performed at the White House and with the Houston Grand Opera for the stage production of “Cruzar la Cara de la Luna,” the world’s first “Mariachi Opera.” To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the UTRGV Mariachi Program, Mariachi Aztlán recently released an album titled “Mi Nombre es Mexico.”

The Valley Symphony Orchestra has been delighting classical music fans young and old for 65 years. The audience can expect to hear classical greats such as Sleigh Ride, The Nutcracker and the Christmas Song. Under the direction of Dr. Peter Dabrowski, the Valley Symphony Orchestra produces five major works concerts and one pops concert each season. Each performance showcases the talents from more than 85 professionally trained local musicians.

Start a new tradition of music celebration with your family and friends. Don’t miss “A Touch of Frost” holiday classics concert sponsored by Frost Bank on Friday, November 18 at the UTRGV Performing Arts Complex at 8:00 p.m. Doors to the venue will open at 7:00 p.m. For the musical enjoyment for all, only children five and older are allowed into the symphonic performances. We thank you for your patronage and understanding. Ticket prices range from orchestra ($55), fronthouse ($45) and backhouse ($35). For more information or to purchase tickets, call (956) 661-1615 or visit valleyorchestra.org.