Saturday, November 26, 2016
Text Size
Member Login
Newsletter Signup

  • START YOUR ENGINES

  • Holiday Village Now Open

> <
  • 1
  • 2

Details

Zoo Night & Lights, a time honored Brownsville Christmas celebration, will be held Dec. 2-4 at the Gladys Porter Zoo, 500 Ringgold Street in Brownsville.

The paths of the zoo will once again be lit with approximately 800 luminarias as visitors make a nighttime visit to the zoo. In addition, the zoo will be aglow with about 150 lighted animal and holiday themed decorative figures located throughout the zoo.

Live music from local bands, and church and school choirs will provide the entertainment along with an arts and crafts show. Hot chocolate and churros will be available.

The event will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night. Admission is $2.50. Or donate a new, unwrapped toy for the Brownsville Toys for Tots and get in free. Zoo members get free admission with member card.

For more information call (956) 546-7187.

Top News

  • Peter & Wendy plays at Pharr Community Theater

    20161123Peter-and-Wendy-pic-1The Pharr Community Theater will present the children’s/family play “Peter & Wendy” by Jeremy Bloom. In this lyrical, atmospheric interpretation of Peter Pan, Jeremy Bloom strips the familiar story down to its emotional essence. Peter lures Wendy away from her nursery to the magical world of Neverland, where she joins his adventures with Tinker… Read More +

  • Zoo Nights & Lights Dec. 2-4

    Zoo Night & Lights, a time honored Brownsville Christmas celebration, will be held Dec. 2-4 at the Gladys Porter Zoo, 500 Ringgold Street in Brownsville.

    The paths of the zoo will once again be lit with approximately 800 luminarias as visitors make a nighttime visit to the zoo. In addition, the zoo will be aglow with about 150 lighted animal… Read More +

  • Edinburg Chamber says, ‘Welcomes Back’

    20161117-Welcome-Back-Edinburg DSC 0454 KOWinter Texans from all parks in Edinburg took part in the annual Edinburg Welcome Back & Expo held Thursday, Nov. 17. The Edinburg Chamber of Commerce greeted returning Winter Texans with margaritas as they walked in the door.

    They also served a meal consisting of a… Read More +

  • BlueBonnet RV hosts first gospel jam

    20161117 Kelly-LyonsMISSION—At 6-foot-4, and maybe a little more, with wide shoulders and 14EEE shoes, 87-year-old Kelly Lyons can still be a daunting figure, even if a slight foot pain causes him a little… Read More +

  • Valley Symphony Orchestra presents A Touch of Frost holiday classics concert on November 18

    McALLEN—The Valley Symphony Orchestra’s popular “A Touch of Frost” holiday concert is set to begin at 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 18, at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Performing Arts Complex in Edinburg. Special thanks go out to Frost Bank for supporting this holiday tradition for over eight years. The perfect way to ring in the season, guests will be able experience holiday favorites… Read More +

  • King Ranch Hand Breakfast offers much more than biscuits and gravy

    The famed King Ranch invites visitors to come out and enjoy an authentic, hearty, cowboy breakfast, cooked and served outdoors at the Annual Ranch Hand Breakfast.

    The breakfast will be held on the King Ranch, located of S.H. 141 in Kingsville. Breakfast will be served from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Admission is $6 per person.

    Read More +

  • Tip ‘O Texas, Paradise Park residents enjoy park activities

    It may have been the end of the weekend, but that didn't stop many people from enjoying their Sunday night at the Tip 'O Texas RV Resort in Pharr.

    Billiards was going strong as several men got their competitive juices flowing, playing eight-ball in the billiards room just off the main hall. One building over, about 25 residents enjoyed card games of rummy, gin… Read More +

  • Edinburg Scenic Wetlands hosts Migration Celebration

    20161110 WEB Edinburg-Scenic-Wetlands Across-the-pond---panarama-smallCelebrate the fall season with an afternoon of art and monarch butterflies during the annual Migration Celebration and Scenic Arts Festival on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 1 to 4 p.m.

    Migration Celebration will highlight the monarch butterfly. Learn about the imperiled… Read More +

  • Veterans get free admission to USS Lexington on Nov. 11

    20161110 WEB LexPhotoOn Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, all Veterans and active duty members of the United States military will get free admission to the USS Lexington Museum located on the bay in Corpus Christi.

    A salute to Veterans ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. and will… Read More +

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Taste of the Valley Trivia Contest
2015 Holiday Inn Express (3)

Local Weather

76°
24°
°F | °C
Partly Cloudy
Humidity: 67%
22 mph
Fri
Thunderstorms
65 | 83
18 | 28
Sat
Scattered Thunderstorms
68 | 80
20 | 26
  • All
  • Border
  • Charity
  • Free Health Care
  • Groceries
  • Grocery Stores
  • HEB
  • Immigration
  • Mission
  • Operation Lonestar
  • Ribbon Cutting
  • Safety
  • Security
  • Sharyland
  • Default
  • Title
  • Date
  • Random
load more hold SHIFT key to load all load all

Login