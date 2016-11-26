Peter & Wendy plays at Pharr Community Theater

The Pharr Community Theater will present the children’s/family play “Peter & Wendy” by Jeremy Bloom. In this lyrical, atmospheric interpretation of Peter Pan, Jeremy Bloom strips the familiar story down to its emotional essence. Peter lures Wendy away from her nursery to the magical world of Neverland, where she joins his adventures with Tinker Bell, Tiger Lily, and the menacing Captain Hook. A low-tech, inventive adaptation that pays homage to the darker themes of J. M. Barrie's original, Peter/Wendy will mesmerize audiences of all ages.

In the role of Peter Pan, 18-year-old Briana Cruz from La Feria says a friend told her about the open auditions and within a couple of hours she drove to Pharr and landed the lead role.

“Peter Pan is like the symbol of eternal youth where he never grows up and everything is like a game to him, taking other kids with him to Neverland so they can also stay young. The rest of the cast is really devoted; we’re all doing a really good job. It’s just a fun play to be a part of and to watch.”

Fourteen-year-old Rosario Garcia from Edinburg plays Wendy.

“She’s a young girl who does not want to grow up and at first is skeptical about going to Neverland, but in the end she loves it. In order to get into the role I’ve watched the movie several times and I practice my lines everyday with my brother and sisters who also have parts in the play. It’s a great show and we’ve been practicing for a long time and I think it’s going to be awesome.”

The oldest in the cast is Adan Rodriguez from Pharr and he plays Mr. Darling and Captain Hook.

“Hook is the main Pirate whose always after Peter Pan. I guess he’s mad because Peter Pan does not grow up and that kinda aggravates him. I’m having a marvelous time and the cast is awesome and we all get along fine. We want to have fun and of course stay young, as young as we can.” (He laughs) “Come and see Peter and Wendy, at the Pharr Community Theater, an adventure that you’ll never forget,” added Rodriguez.

Juan Guerra, from Edinburg, is a retired fine arts teacher from La Joya and is directing the production.

“It explores innocence and friendship within children and family, how the parents care for their kids and how they want to be with them all the time. We have 12 to 15 cast members. I tell them to live the character, to feel it from inside and to believe they are actually Peter and Wendy and the Lost Boys and to be successful in truly becoming these characters. Children’s theater is very important in the Valley, some of my cast members have performed in plays in schools and at talent shows and others have not. This is an opportunity for them to learn how to become an actor. The Pharr Community Theater also offers after school programs where some of these kids are taking classes, in the arts, and learning about theater and everything that encompasses what an actor does.”

Showtimes for Peter & Wendy are: Nov. 17-19 at 6 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $6 for adults and free for children. The play will be performed at the Elva and Kieth Michal’s Performing Arts Building at 213 W. Newcombe Ave., Pharr. Tickets may be purchased in advance or at the door starting one hour before showtime upon availability. Seating is limited to 50 persons per show.

For more information call 956-600-9463 or 956-293-9468 or 956-207-7201.