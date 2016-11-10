Sons of Norway

The Sons of Norway will meet Nov. 12 at noon at Mr. Gatti’s 4100 N. 2nd Street in McAllen. For information call (319) 830-6507.

Red Hat Queen’s Council

The Red Hat Queen’s Council will hold its November meeting at Basil Asia, 708 S. Texas Blvd. in Weslaco at 11 a.m. on Nov. 14.

Magic Valley P.E.O. Group

The Magic Valley Retirement P.E.O. Group will meet at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the Echo Hotel in Edinburg. P.E.O members visiting the Valley are invited to attend. For reservations call Myrna Craft at (660) 424-4527.

Nebraska Winter Texan Breakfast

Nebraskan's will gather for breakfast and entertainment the first Tuesday in December, January, February and March at Nomad Shrine Club at 1044 West Nolana, Pharr. The first breakfast will be held Dec. 6 at 8:30 a.m. Any Questions please call Ray Fink at 402-733-8972.