Saturday, October 22, 2016
  23rd annual RGV Birding Festival opens Nov. 2

People flock to Harlingen, Texas year after year to attend the Rio Grande Valley Birding Festival to enjoy the treasures of nature right here in our own backyard.

Some of the top reasons folks enjoy the Birding Festival are: First, there are almost 500 documented bird species found in the RGV; Second, there are over 20 birds species here that are found nowhere else in the U.S.; Third, the festival offers an abundance of guided field trips with low guide-to-participant ratios; and Fourth, folks really enjoy the relaxing atmosphere with warm weather and a friendly, affordable host city – Harlingen, Texas.

This year’s 23rd annual Rio Grande Valley Birding Festival will be held in Harlingen Nov. 2-6.  It will headquarter out of the Harlingen Municipal Auditorium.

It’s not too late to register, but the field trips are filling up fast, so while the time for preregistration has closed, onsite registration for field trips and seminars will be held Nov. 1 in the morning at the Harlingen Municipal Auditorium, located at 1204 Fair Park Blvd.

Field trips for Nov. 2 include the Upper Rio Grande that includes locations like Salineno, Chapeno, and Falcon.  Look for rare Muscovy Ducks, Scaled Quail and Hook-billed Kites. Other finds will include the Greater Roadrunner, White-tIpped Dove and White-collared Seed-eater to name a few.

Rancho Lomita will introduce visitors to native plants of the Rio Grande Valley and the ways they were used by early settlers.   Las Estrella, a nature conservancy not generally open to the public, is known for star cactus and many bird species.

 Look for Scaled Quail, Crested Caracara, Great Roadrunners, Ash-throated flycatchers and Pyrrhulaxia to name a few birds to be seen on this trip.

Other trips include “Colleys’ Private Island led by dolphin research experts George and Scarlet Colley.  In addition to learning about the dolphins that live in the Laguna Madre, see brown pelicans, reddish egrets, roseate spoonbills and other birds that live along the seashore.

Learn about the Cactus Creek Ranch where a private land owner has worked to restore 400 acres with native vegetation. Look for a variety of birds and the Texas Horned Toad.

Visit Camp Lula Sams, an 85-acre thornscrub and woodland habitat where wild turkey, Anhinga, Great Kiskadee and Clay-colored Thrushs can be found.

Others include King Ranch tours, photography with Larry Ditto, pontoon boat rides on the river, a South Padre Island bay cruise, and many fore opportunities to enjoy the nature of the Rio Grande Valley.

In addition, there will be a number of renown speakers, Neill Hayward, keynote speaker on Friday, author of “Lost Among the Birds,” will speak of his big year among the birds.

 Stephen Shrunk, Thursday’s keynote speaker, author of Peterson’s Guide to Woodpeckers” will speak of his 19 years of experience studying woodpeckers.

Erik Brunhke has studied and photographed wildlife in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, North and South Dakota, Maine, Texas and Western Canada for many years.

Ian Davies works at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology used by bird watchers and conservationists worldwide.

Cullen Hanks is a Texas Nature Tracker with experience in managing rare and endangered species of wildlife.

Homer Hansen is a passionate bird watcher with experience in several birdwatching camps.

Kevin Karlson is a passionate birdwatcher, tour leader and wildlife photographer who   participates in nature festivals all over the country.  The RGV Birding Festival has great fieldtrips and speakers designed to educate birders from all over the country.

