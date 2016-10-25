Texas Butterfly Festival highlights peak of butterfly season

USA Today calls Mission, Texas “the Butterfly Capitol of the USA. Now, at the peak of butterfly season, visitors are coming to Mission from all parts of the United States to see as many of these beautifully delightful creations as possible during the 21st annual Texas Butterfly Festival.

The festival kicks off with a free Community Day on October 29 and runs through November 2 with a series of field trips and seminars at the National Butterfly Center (NBC) in Mission. Last year, visitors from 22 states and five foreign countries participated in the festival, which takes place in an area that encompasses 11 different habitats and attracts about 300 species of butterflies, along with 500 species of birds and 90 species of dragonflies.

The festival takes place during prime butterfly season and is growing in popularity each year. This year, the Texas Butterfly Festival will also be the North American Butterfly Association’s biennial meeting.

There will be field trips designed for beginners and others for experts. While popular trips to Sabal Palms Sanctuary and Camp Lulu Sams are already sold out, other tours still have openings. The Riverboat “Ride & Seek” with Captain Johnny Hart is still available along with the Butterfly Beltway where visitors tour the grounds of the Butterfly Center and the Bentsen-Rio Grande State Park World Birding Center Headquarters, both in Mission.

There are trips to Cielo Escondido (Hidden Heaven), The King Family Compound, the Wonders of Weslaco, West (Starr County habitats), and Coastal Specialties.

The field trips include Into the Wild, La Sal del Rey (The King’s Salt) and Military Highway.

The festival begins on Saturday, Oct. 29 with Community Day, which has become an extremely popular event with the young, and the young at heart, explains National Butterfly Center Director Marianna Trevino-Wright.

“One of the favorite activities during Community Day is our butterfly brew demonstration,” explained Wright. “It’s gross, stinky and sticky but we show everybody how to make what we call butterfly brew. It’s basically a bait for butterflies. It’s made up of putrefied bananas, brown sugar and imported beer so it’s very fragrant to them and it lures them in to feed. We do those demonstrations throughout the day and we let people take a little bit of brew home with them so that they can feed all the butterflies flying through.”

“We’ll also have basic bird and butterfly identification sessions where you can walk and talk with our docents and staff members in the gardens to learn about different bird and butterfly species and how to recognize them,” added Wright. “We’ll have some gardening talks as well as the fun stuff that everybody enjoys like face painting, arts, crafts and different games with prizes for the young and for the old. We’ll be open for free that Saturday from around 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. I believe, and the public is welcome to explore the National Butterfly Center’s formal gardens and wildscapes. We’re continually planting this area, and the birds, the butterflies, the bugs, the mammals and the reptiles should all be active, and out and about, as long as the weather is good.”

The National Butterfly Center is open for the public to explore its trails and gardens from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.

To register for the Texas Butterfly Festival online, visit www.texasbutterflyfestival.com. Or call 956-583-5400 for more information.