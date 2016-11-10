Paradise Park Linus Project blankets children

PHARR—Barton Roth shakes his head and shivers as goose bumps quickly form while he visualizes giving blankets to hundreds of students at Santa Maria Elementary and Runn Elementary schools last year.

“They would come up and get their blanket and so this,” he said, showing how they would open their blanket up and in one swift motion put it around themselves. “Many of them would say 'I finally have a blanket of my own.'”

Roth is a veteran and coordinator of Paradise Park's Linus Project in Pharr. The project's goal, according to Roth's LinkedIn profile is to “be able to make and donate as many handmade quilts as possible each year to those who are less fortunate, those terminally ill, and the children in foster care. Quilts are made from donated materials, which we ask for all year long. It takes a lot of time and skill in putting all this together and making over 700 quilts each year for the causes we donate to. Thanks to all whom have donated and to those who would like to help out in advance.”

Roth had his own blanket growing up, but he did have to share a bed with his brother. He knows what it's like to share and what it's like to have something so dearly for himself, such as a blanket. The Linus Project is not to be confused with Project Linus, a national organization that also provides blankets to children and those in need.

Roth and his fellow members of the project wanted to keep a majority of the blankets local due to the extensive need. Of course, some blankets are still donated to those following major events, like tornadoes in Oklahoma, or severe flooding in Louisiana.

The Linus Project, which has been running for about a decade, is named after the Peanuts' character Linus, who is always walking around with his blanket, and can barely breathe when someone takes, or hides it from him.

Roth said the park has more squares of fabric to make blankets than they've ever accumulated before. Once the squares are ready, according to Roth's LinkedIn site then it's time to “Cut Blocks for quilt top, sewing, assembling the quilt, finishing the quilt. There are also the little jobs people don't think about, washing fabric, ironing, designing the pattern, and hemming the quilt to tying the quilt. Each part takes a different person to make each quilt possible.”

The Linus Project will be delivering again to Runn Elementary, with the Donna School District, on Wednesday, Nov. 15 and then to Santa Maria Elementary, north of San Benito, on Thursday, Nov. 17. Anyone interested in helping or donating can call Barton Roth at (956) 330-9737.