Lt. Gen. Donahue to speak at Veterans Day ceremony

Lt. Gen. Patrick Donahue (USA) will be keynote speaker at the upcoming Veteran’s Day memorial service to be held on November 11 at 11 a.m. A concert prior to the service begins at 10:30 a.m. The service will be held at the Veterans Memorial of Texas in McAllen at the corner of Galveston and 29th Streets.

Col. Frank Plummer, (USAF, Ret.), who is in charge of the memorial, said this is the first time a keynote speaker at this level of active duty has spoken at the memorial. Lt. Gen. Donahue is stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina where he is Deputy Commanding General of the 1st Brigade Airborne Division.

Col. Frank Plummer said, “It is an honor to have such a high-ranking active duty officer.”

In 2005, Col. Plummer’s son, David, was sent to Afghanistan with the 3rd Battalion of the 141st Infantry Division of the Texas National Guard. While there, Plummer and the other men in his unit were under the command of them Col. Donahue, who was under the 1st Brigade 82nd Airborne Division. After the ceremony is over, he plans to meet with the local men from the 3rd Battalion he served with in Afghanistan along with members of the public who attend.

Another honored guest will be Commander Stefan Walch, commanding officer of the USS Gonzalez, the ship named for Medal of Honor winner Freddie Gonzalez of Edinburg. Walch is visiting the Rio Grande Valley to honor and remember those who died, earning the highest US award for bravery and courage in combat.

The memorial will start at 11 a.m. on November 11 at Veterans War Memorial of Texas. Preliminary activities will begin at 10:30 a.m. with a concert with the McAllen band and choir, dressed in tuxedos and ball gowns singing patriotic and religious music.

“The choir will perform ‘Amazing Grace’ with their wonderful voices and accompanying band music,” said Col. Plummer.

Another special presentation will be Jacob Patino, a 9-year-old boy from McAuliffe Elementary in McAllen, who will recite the poem, “In Flanders Fields,” by John McRae.

Col. Plummer explained the poem was written by Dr. McRae in 1915 at the Battle of Ypres.

“The battle lasted 35 days and it was the first time the German Army used poison gas. British French and Belgium soldiers were unprepared and there were over 100,000 casualties, averaging over 3000 causalities a day,” stated Plummer.

At the time McRae wrote the poem he was sitting in the back of an ambulance, grieving over a friend who died in the battle. The poem was an account of what he was seeing. After he wrote it, he wadded it up and threw it away. But another soldier retrieved it and showed it to his commanding officer, who sent the poem to a British magazine, “Punch.”

The poem was published and “went viral” around the world, setting the standard for military poetry.

McAllen Mayor Jim Darling will serve as master of ceremonies for the memorial and welcome everyone. The public is urged to visit and be part of this Memorial Day ceremony on Nov. 11 at 10:30 a.m.