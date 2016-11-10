Sculptor Douglas Clark Exhibition opens at Art League Saturday

Thursday, November 10, 2016
Details

20161110 WEB Sculpture Douglas-Clark WashingtonOn Saturday, Nov. 12 from 7-9 p.m., the Upper Valley Art League (UVAL) will host an opening reception for a solo exhibition of sculptor Douglas Clark’s artwork.  Clark has many commemorative public artworks around the RGV. For example, the Veteran’s War Memorial (29th St. & Galveston St.), a Police Memorial (1602 N. Bicentennial Blvd), a Fireman (201 N. 21st St.), the Forest Sculpture Trail at Quinta Mazatlan, and the butterflies in Mission, to name just a few locations.  Outside of the RGV, Clark created a sculpture of Janis Joplin and Wade Phillips for Port Arthur, and a relief sculpture for the grave of Chris Kyle in Austin.  

Clark studied art at UT-Austin and UT-Pan American, where he currently teaches sculpture in the art department.  Experience working as a foundry technician at Texas Tech University and further studies in Mexico, gave him the knowledge and experience to create one of the largest foundries in an academic institution at UTRGV.  This gives Clark the opportunity to cast his own large sculptures, and provides a unique opportunity for his students.  

This exhibit is a special occasion to view the artwork of an immensely talented master of figurative artworks in a gallery setting. 

The exhibition runs through Dec. 3, and is free and open to the public.  UVAL is located in the Kika de la Garza Fine Arts Center at 921 E. 12th St., Mission. Open Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Saturday, 2 - 6 p.m.  

The Upper Valley Art League is a membership-based nonprofit arts organization dedicated to teaching, preserving and inspiring the arts in the RGV. For additional information about UVAL, its classes, events and exhibitions, visit the website at uppervalleyartleague.org or call 956-583-2787. Socialize with us on Facebook.

