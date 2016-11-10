MMA to hold Veterans Day Parade Nov. 11

HARLINGEN, Texas — Marine Military Academy will host its Veterans Day Parade Friday, Nov. 11 at 4 p.m. on the MMA Parade Ground. Veterans from all military branches are encouraged to attend, as they will be honored at this occasion and asked to join the MMA superintendent for the pass in review.

Nearly 100 veterans were honored at last year’s parade. The public is not only welcome but encouraged to attend this event and pay respect to the nation’s local heroes.

All parade-goers are encouraged to participate in the flag retirement ceremony to follow the parade.

MMA’s battalion-size parades are always held in front of the historic Iwo Jima Monument, a symbol of American pride for veterans and civilians alike. Although bleacher seating is available, parade-goers may bring lawn chairs.

MMA is located at 320 Iwo Jima Blvd., off Loop 499 and next to Valley International Airport in Harlingen. For more information on the Veterans Day Parade, call (956) 421-9225.

Marine Military Academy is a college-preparatory boarding school for young men in grades 8-12 with an optional post-graduate year. Since 1965, MMA is the only private school in the world based on the traditions and values of the U.S. Marine Corps. Located in Harlingen, Texas, MMA has been home to thousands of sons from across the world and is quarters to the historic Iwo Jima Monument. To learn more about MMA, visit MMA-TX.org.