Bit ‘O Heaven hosts first Craft Fair

DONNA—Among other craft items, sitting in front of Nancy Wilcoxson are several jellyfish made of yarn. They come in bright, eye-attracting colors and at first glance, are really nice decorations for maybe in front of a window or hanging from a low ceiling.

But these jellyfish are much more than that, as Wilcoxson explained during the season's first craft sale at the Bit 'O Heaven RV & MH Park in Donna. Wilcoxson saw the pattern on the Internet and the lady who had posted it on Facebook was using the jellyfish for a very particular project.

“She was teaching her children how to dry their hands and wasn't having a good time of it,” said Wilcoxson, a Mason City, Illinois native. “I don't know if she was the original creator, but she made them and hung them in the bathroom and got them to dry their hands on the tentacle.”

Wilcoxson was one of about 60 vendors inside the main hall at Bit 'O Heaven RV Park. Susan Thomas, activities director for the park, said she doesn't charge vendors for the first craft fair of the season but after that it's $6 per table. The park craft fair is scheduled for the second Friday of every month during Winter Texan season.

“We have quite a few that are here from our own park who make their own arts and crafts,” Thomas said. “We have a good group of vendors with a lot of variety.”

Items for sale included arts, crafts, homemade jewelry and “blinged-out” clothing, woodworking items and signs, jams and jellies. Even weight-losing coffee was available at the fair. The park also sells breakfast and lunch during the event.

Wilcoxson created her first jellyfish for her granddaughter, thinking it was for her great-grandson. Instead, the brightly colored craft ended up hanging as a decoration.

“It's supposed to be a toy I told her,” said Wilcoxson, whose first was made of whatever leftover yarn and scraps of material she could piece together. “She said it was too pretty so I made another one for our brand new great granddaughter.”

That first one took Wilcoxson about five hours to make after she downloaded the pattern. Now she can knock one out in about three hours and she estimates she has made about a dozen so far. Along with the jellyfish she also knits and crochets hot pads and dish cloths. The first craft fair of the season just happened to the first time Wilcoxson sold her creations.

“There wasn't a real big crowd because it's still early,” she said. “But I did fairly well I think.”

For information on renting a space for any of the upcoming craft fairs at Bit 'O Heaven, call Susan Thomas at (603) 396-2786.