Saturday, November 26, 2016
Text Size
Member Login
Newsletter Signup

Details

20161123 Hikes-Trail ChuckProesel 003Dr. Charles “Chuck” Proesel DDS, a master dentist from Gridley, Ill., who spends his winters at Bentsen Grove RV Park in Mission, has just completed walking the trail of St. Francis of Assisi, the same trail walked during Biblical times, to the location where St. James the Apostle’s bones are located.

Proesel started his career as dentist assigned to the USS Coral Sea, CVA-43 in the early 1970s while the Vietnam War was raging on land. He spent two years doing routine dental work while the senior dentist took the trauma cases that were brought to the ship.

Afterwards, he returned home to Illinois where he worked his way up to Master Dentist, of which there are only 2000, of the 160,000 dentists practicing in the U.S. today.

He was active in the American Dental Association (ADA) at the state and national levels during his career and served 15 years on Illinois’ Review Committee and on the Illinois State Charitable Foundation. He was a member of the House of Delegates for Illinois’ state dental association.

At the national level he participated in ADA meetings that made policies on issues such as how much fluoride was safe for children to have in their treatments.

But now that he has almost retired, he has turned his attention to other interests.

The interest in making the walk was sparked when he took a Cursillo or a mini course in Christianity. The concept had its beginning after World War II as a way to get veterans of WWII back in church. While it started in the Catholic Church it has also been used by Lutherans and Methodists who call it “The Walk to Emmaus.”

During his Crusillo, Proesel learned about the walk Camino de Santiago, the trail taken by St. Francis of Assisi to Santiago de Compostela, Spain where today the bones of St. James are held in a gold box inside the cathedral.

St. Francis started his journey in Italy but many pilgrims start in St. Jean Pied de Port, France where Proesel started. The trail from that location is called Camino de Santiago. He found that some of the Europeans he met on the trip walked across Europe as well.

Proesel said those who make the walk are granted an indulgence from the Catholic Church. Indulgences help people get out of purgatory and into heaven quicker he explained.

The walk was 788 kilometers (490 miles) long and took him five and a half weeks to complete. The terrain varied from rough, requiring him to climb several of the Pyrenees Mountains, to gentler trails leading through a number of villages.

Proesel found the first day crossing one of the mountains was the most grueling. He had to climb from 400 feet above sea level to about 5000 feet above sea level and then go back down to 700 feet above sea level. It was a 28-kilometer hike (about 17.4 miles) that took one day.

“There are areas where the path is rocky and watching your step is crucial,” said Proesel.

“There is a movie called ‘The Way’ I saw during my Crusillo starring Martin Sheen and directed by Emilio Estevez where Emilio, who plays the son, is killed on the first day of the walk because that is the most treacherous part of Camino De Santiago,” added Chuck.

“The weather is often foggy and it can snow. It snowed a bit the morning I left but it wore off quickly. But that is not always the case. Recently a couple from France got lost due to heavy fog on the trail and were lost on the mountain for five days before finding their way out,” he added.

“That was by far the toughest part of the walk. I was so tired I only walked three hours before stopping the next day. The good thing about the walk is that each pilgrim can walk at his or her own pace. There are many villages along the route that have hostels where pilgrims spend the nights. Bunks are provided and meals can be purchased at the hostel or in the cafés along the route.

Some days the route took him along green hills with mountains in the background. Other days he walked along the paths that cattle, sheep and goats used going to mountain pastures. There were vineyards and farm fields along the route to see. And there were many villages along the way to sightsee or eat lunch. One day he passed a sculpture garden where an artist was displaying his works. In one village he saw a woman with a horse drinking from the fountain in the center of the square. The water coming out of the top was pure enough for humans to drink while the horse enjoyed the water that accumulated at the bottom of the fountain.

Another day he came to a cave where a couple gave water and food for donations instead of asking a specific price for the items. There was no charge for to those who had no money. Another time he met a group of seven Spanish men who had known each other since elementary school who were hiking the trail together, singing as they traveled. He had a fellow pilgrim take his picture at a statue of a pilgrim located along the trail.

There is a special iron cross called Cruz de Ferro located at one point on the trail where pilgrims take rocks from where they live and add them to the pile already at the bottom of the cross. The mound around the cross is about 30 feet high now.

Before he left, one of Proesel’s patients who knew he was going, called him and asked if he would take something special with him to leave on the cross. A friend of hers had a son named Andrew, who made the walk four years ago and found it to be very meaningful. Andrew died in January of a brain tumor. His mother wanted Chuck to take a medal with Andrew’s name on it and put in on the cross. Chuck wore the medal around his neck until he arrived at the cross. Then a fellow pilgrim used Chuck’s telephone and recorded him climbing the mound and hanging the medal on the cross so Andrew’s mother could see it.

Chuck often ate lunch in small restaurants and if calamari was on the menu, he ordered it because it is one of his favorite foods. He carried a backpack with his clothes, a sleeping bag in case the hostel had no linens, first aid supplies, two bottles of water and snacks to eat along the way. He took pictures with the camera on his phone.

He took most of his meals in the hostels where three course meals were served starting with soup followed by rice or pasta and a stew.

One of the best things Proesel found about walking the trail was the chance to meet people from all over the world. He traveled alone since his wife was unable to make the trip. He met a couple from Vancouver and walked with them the last three weeks. Along the way me met pilgrims who made the trip three or four times. He even met a man who had walked the trail over 60 times and was writing a book about his experiences.

He showed a picture of people around a dining table at one of the hostels and said they were from Vancouver, Germany, Italy, Denver, Salt Lake City and Steamboat Springs.

At the end of the pilgrimage Proesel had a lot of satisfaction at having completed it. He never felt threatened in any way along the trail, and felt there was a spiritual presence along the trail caring for the pilgrims. Chuck celebrated his 70th birthday on the trail and was proud that at his age he was able to complete the entire distance of around 490 miles. It was a very meaningful experience for him.

He finished his pilgrimage on October 25 and by October 29, he was back in Illinois and headed toward his winter home at Bentsen Grove RV Park in Mission with plenty of adventures to share with his winter friends.

Top News

  • Peter & Wendy plays at Pharr Community Theater

    20161123Peter-and-Wendy-pic-1The Pharr Community Theater will present the children’s/family play “Peter & Wendy” by Jeremy Bloom. In this lyrical, atmospheric interpretation of Peter Pan, Jeremy Bloom strips the familiar story down to its emotional essence. Peter lures Wendy away from her nursery to the magical world of Neverland, where she joins his adventures with Tinker… Read More +

  • Zoo Nights & Lights Dec. 2-4

    Zoo Night & Lights, a time honored Brownsville Christmas celebration, will be held Dec. 2-4 at the Gladys Porter Zoo, 500 Ringgold Street in Brownsville.

    The paths of the zoo will once again be lit with approximately 800 luminarias as visitors make a nighttime visit to the zoo. In addition, the zoo will be aglow with about 150 lighted animal… Read More +

  • Edinburg Chamber says, ‘Welcomes Back’

    20161117-Welcome-Back-Edinburg DSC 0454 KOWinter Texans from all parks in Edinburg took part in the annual Edinburg Welcome Back & Expo held Thursday, Nov. 17. The Edinburg Chamber of Commerce greeted returning Winter Texans with margaritas as they walked in the door.

    They also served a meal consisting of a… Read More +

  • BlueBonnet RV hosts first gospel jam

    20161117 Kelly-LyonsMISSION—At 6-foot-4, and maybe a little more, with wide shoulders and 14EEE shoes, 87-year-old Kelly Lyons can still be a daunting figure, even if a slight foot pain causes him a little… Read More +

  • Valley Symphony Orchestra presents A Touch of Frost holiday classics concert on November 18

    McALLEN—The Valley Symphony Orchestra’s popular “A Touch of Frost” holiday concert is set to begin at 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 18, at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Performing Arts Complex in Edinburg. Special thanks go out to Frost Bank for supporting this holiday tradition for over eight years. The perfect way to ring in the season, guests will be able experience holiday favorites… Read More +

  • King Ranch Hand Breakfast offers much more than biscuits and gravy

    The famed King Ranch invites visitors to come out and enjoy an authentic, hearty, cowboy breakfast, cooked and served outdoors at the Annual Ranch Hand Breakfast.

    The breakfast will be held on the King Ranch, located of S.H. 141 in Kingsville. Breakfast will be served from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Admission is $6 per person.

    Read More +

  • Tip ‘O Texas, Paradise Park residents enjoy park activities

    It may have been the end of the weekend, but that didn't stop many people from enjoying their Sunday night at the Tip 'O Texas RV Resort in Pharr.

    Billiards was going strong as several men got their competitive juices flowing, playing eight-ball in the billiards room just off the main hall. One building over, about 25 residents enjoyed card games of rummy, gin… Read More +

  • Edinburg Scenic Wetlands hosts Migration Celebration

    20161110 WEB Edinburg-Scenic-Wetlands Across-the-pond---panarama-smallCelebrate the fall season with an afternoon of art and monarch butterflies during the annual Migration Celebration and Scenic Arts Festival on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 1 to 4 p.m.

    Migration Celebration will highlight the monarch butterfly. Learn about the imperiled… Read More +

  • Veterans get free admission to USS Lexington on Nov. 11

    20161110 WEB LexPhotoOn Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, all Veterans and active duty members of the United States military will get free admission to the USS Lexington Museum located on the bay in Corpus Christi.

    A salute to Veterans ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. and will… Read More +

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Taste of the Valley Trivia Contest
2015 Holiday Inn Express (3)

Local Weather

76°
24°
°F | °C
Partly Cloudy
Humidity: 67%
22 mph
Fri
Thunderstorms
65 | 83
18 | 28
Sat
Scattered Thunderstorms
68 | 80
20 | 26
  • All
  • Border
  • Charity
  • Free Health Care
  • Groceries
  • Grocery Stores
  • HEB
  • Immigration
  • Mission
  • Operation Lonestar
  • Ribbon Cutting
  • Safety
  • Security
  • Sharyland
  • Default
  • Title
  • Date
  • Random
load more hold SHIFT key to load all load all

Login