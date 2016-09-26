Golden Age Olympics winners announced

Results of the 2016 Golden Age Olympics sponsored by the City of McAllen’s Parks and Recreation Department have been announced. Golden Olympics is an athletic completion open to all Winter Texans in the Valley.

Bake-off Winners

In the Bake-off winners of bars were first, Sharon Branson, Tip O Texas; second, June Mueller, McAllen Mobile, third Julie Pederson, McAllen Mobile. Cake winners were first, Carolyn Adams, Tip O Texas; second Barbara Porter, McAllen Mobile; third, Peggie Becker, Tip O Texas.

Winners of the cookie competition were first, Ruby Insell, Tip O Texas; second, Sandy Lammers, McAllen Mobile, third, Beverly Oby, McAllen Mobile. Cupcake winners were P. Nenette McHenry, independent; second, Beverly Oby, McAllen Mobile; third, Ruby Insell, Tip O Texas.

Cream Pie winners were first, Rusalyn Steffen, Dream Valley Ranch; second, Beverly Oby, McAllen Mobile; third, Bonnie Lynch. Fruit pie winners were first, Margie Baumbach, Trophy Gardens, second, Kathy Dillon, McAllen Mobile, third. Elaine DeVanny, Tip O Texas.

Sweetbread winners were first and second place, Evelyn Yoder, McAllen Mobile, third Beverly Oby, McAllen Mobile. Yeast bread winners were first Sandy Lammers, McAllen Mobile, second, Sharon Branson, Tip O Texas, third, John Viestenz, McAllen Mobile.

Sporting Events



Bean Bag Toss

In the bean bag toss, first place went to William Danielson and J.B. McPadin, Trophy gardens; second, Tony Comstock and Gilbert Ruest, Tropic Star; third, Gerald Hurst and Richard Burmighan, Ranchero Village. In the Mixed bean bag toss first place went to Brue and Rosemary Malterud, Tip O Texas; second, John and Susan Sheehan, Mission Bell ; third, Richard Fiser and Phyll Thackery, Tip O Texas.

8-ball Billiards

In 8-ball billiards singles first place for men 51-69 went to Denis Gaudet, Alamo Palms; second Juan Flores, Fun N Sun; third, Wayne Hannon, Siesta Village. For men 70+ first place went to Ray Warren, Fun N Sun; second, Lanny Manley; third Paul Rose, Run N Son.

For women 61-75 first place went to Michele Laduron, Fun N Sun; second, Barbara Badi, Fun N Sun; third Mareen Nelson, Fun N Sun. For women 76-86 first went to Charlotte Wolfrom, Magnolia; second, Shirley Pash, Fun N Sun; and third, Par Van Raden, Fiesta Village.

In 8-ball mixed double competition (53-67) first place went to Dennis Gaudet and Laverne Stratford of Alamo palms; second, Mary Bassell and Alex Trevino, independents; third, Ed and Connie Baranowski, Llano Grande. For those 68 and over, first place went to Claude and Lise Lemay, Pleasant Valley; second, Donald and Jean Buckland, Fun N Sun; third, Kevin and Linda Molloy, Fun N Sun.

9-ball Billiards

In 9-ball billiards women 61-68, first place went to Michelle Laduron, Fun N Sun; second, Connie Baranowski, Llano Grande, third Mary Bassell, independent. For women 71 and over first place went to Gloria Smith, Wagon City; second, Pat Van Raden, Fiesta Village; third, Betty Crowe, Siesta Village.

In 9-Ball Billiards for men 51-71, first place went to Dennis Gaudet, Alamo Palms; second, Alan Laduron, Fun N Sun; third, Lorene Evans, Trophy Gardens; For men 72 and over first place went to Jim Higgins, Fun N Sun; second, Lanny Manley, independent, third, Charles Piety, Alamo Palms.

Bowling

In Bowling team Flight A Team Winter Ranch 2 was first place. They included Connie and Lud Lerdon, Jim Thomas, Charlie and LaDonna Vaughn, the second place team was WEBE from Bit O Heaven. They were John and Joyce Beerbohn, Jerry and Velma Kidd, and Hank Stedman. The third place team was BG Five from Bentsen Grove. They included Pamela Gallagher, Peggy Glidden, John Pawlak, Sharon Albers, and Kenneth Waldhauser.

In bowling singles flight A men singles, third, Mike Seymour, Tradewinds. In Flight B

Ken Reigner of Tropic Star was first, second, William Maxan, Bentsen Grove; third, Kenneth Waldhauser, Bentsen Grove. Flight C winners were first, Paul Rose, Fun N Sun; second, Walt Bealor, Green Acres, third, Stewart Kunselman, Tip O Texas first went to Jerry Hofer, Village Grove; second, Clifford Muilenburg, Bit O Heaven; third Claude Lemay, Bit O Heaven.

In Bowling Men’s Doubles Flight A, first place went to Patrick Colgan and Bill Mazan of Bentsen Grove; second went to Gale Ganshorn, Dream Valley and Jack Turner, Independent; third place went to Ronald Buss, San Juan Gardens and Roy Wieneke, enchanted Valley; Flight B winners were first place, Jerry Murray and Milton Parker, Bit Heaven; second, Bob Hendel and Milt Reynolds, Fiesta Village, third, Donald Dodd and Don Wulf, Trophy Gardens.

In women’s singles Flight A, first went to Barb Hoag, Winter Haven; second, Jacqueline Viestenz, McAllen Mobile; third, Kris Mion, independent.

In Mixed Doubles Flight A first place went to Terry and Gayle Steinbeck, Trophy gardens; second, Bob and Kris Moin, Independents, third Judy Good and Leon Green, Winter Ranch. In Flight B first place went to Ellen Belbas and John Mitgar, Kenwood; second, Ed Rice and Barbara Harrison, Tip O Texas; third, Joyce Beerbohn, and Hank Stedman, Bit O Heaven.

In women’s Doubles, Flight A first place went to Kathryn Carpenter and Carolyn Mackenzie, Bit O Heaven; and second went to Velma Kidd and Jean Stedman, Bit O Heaven.

Cheers

In cheer competition, the first place team was from Tip O Texas. They were Carolyn Williams, Claudette Roy, Connie St. Aubin, Dee Koenen, Jana Fleming, Julie Barr, Mary Raaseh, Pat Grimmins and Sherrie Gillem. Second place went to Tropic Star. Team members were Bernice Moreau, Gisele Cedilot, Gisele St. Jean, Judie Reed, Karen Olson, Leanne Hendrix, Nancy Sitz, Shirley Atchison and Shirley Frazer.

In the fishing Derby first place went to Don St. Aubin, Tip O Texas; second, Wayne Dempsey, Bit O Heaven and third Jim Stormont, Bit O Heaven.

In the Bird-A-thon competition Loma’s Dunes were first. They included Lorna Graham, Janice and Robert Lybarger, and Monica Walden; Second place went to the Tip O Texas Vultures. They were Cindy Prabst, Don and Bona Male and Wendy Visscher. Third place went to the Tip O Texas Northern Puff-Bell Migrators. They were Don and Mary Mitchel, and Russ and Sheryl Tibbets.

Disc Golf

Disc Golf winners were first, John Austin, second, Fred Bourman, third, Chester Lewis, all of Country Side.

Golf

In golf The Kirksville Hackers were first. They were Gary and Donna Hicks, Alamo Palms, L. Keith Peck, Tropic Star, and Charles Allen, Carefree Valley. Second place went to VP Winners that included Wayne Upper, Lee Barker, and Gary and Catherine Chambers, all of Victoria Palms. Third place went to the Champs, including Ronald Craigmile, Richard Orlandino, and Joe and Deborah Rose, all of Paradise Resort.

Horseshoes

In men’s horseshoes ages 50-59 first place went to Dale Orum, Bit O Heaven; second, Bruce Miller, Bit O Heaven; and third C.E. Morrison, Tropic Star. Ages 70A first place went to William Danielson, Trophy Gardens, second Tony Comstock, Tropic Star, third Dale Hustad, Trophy Gardens. In ages 70+B, Roger Wholf, paradise Park was first; Keith Peck, Tropic Star, second; and Everett Snead, third.

In ages 70+ first went to Peter Gawron, Bentsen Grove, Second, Carl Harris, VIP RV Park; and third Loren Curry, Alamo Palms. In class 70+D, first place went to Larry Bettis, Bit O Heaven, Dan McGuire, second, Tropic Star; third, Ray Gullelson. In Class 70+E Dean Constance, VIP La Feria was first, second, Jerry Hal, Casa Del Sol; third Ray Gulleson, Trophy Gardens. In Class 70+F first place went to Gene Sparks, Tropic Star; second place, Leslie Hays, Tropic Star; and third Gerald Craven, Tropic Star.

In 70+G first place went to Ross Curtsinger, Tip O Texas; second, Archie Hubl, Mission West; third, Barry Williams, Tropic Star. IN 70+H first place went to Jim Slattery, Tropic Star; second J.C. Bowen, Evergreen Manor; third, Don Wulf, Trophy Gardens.

In women’s horseshoe competition in Women A first place went to Judie Reed, Tropic Star; second Sandi Philips, Tropic Star; and third Judith Bohlken, third. In Women B first place went to Dee Cultaro, Snow to Sun; second, Rita Jalovy, Tip O Texas; and third Donna Williams, Tip O Texas. In Women C First pace went to Georgia Bruke, Casa Del Sol.

Mini-Golf

In mini golf competition in men’s doubles first went to Herb Brown and Robert Cramer, Casa Del Sol; second, Jim Auge and Richard Johnson, Tip O Texas; third, Michael Heare and Hank Stedman, Bit O Heaven.

In Women’s Doubles first place went to Bonnie Lynch and Donald Williams, Tip O Texas; second, Shirley Fellin and Arlene Strain, Tip O Texas; and third Betty fisher and Phyll Thackery, Tip O Texas.

In mini golf mixed doubles boomers (60-69), first place went to James and Linda McCrory, Tip O Texas; second, Leon and Lois Green, Winter Ranch; third, Bill and Jean Snyder, Winter Ranch.

In mini golf mixed doubles mature (70-75), first place went to Wayne and Pam Jensen, Winter Ranch; second, Dennis and Patti Gowell, Casa Del Sol; third, Warren and Jan Martin, Tip O Texas.

In mini golf mixed doubles masters (75 and over), firs place went to Albert and Janis bell, Winter Ranch; second, Richard and Helen Evick, Tropic Star; third, Loran and Shirley Hadler, Tip O Texas.

In Race-walk competition women 50-59 first place went to Susan Sheehan, Mission Bell; second, Alma Cavazos, independent, third, Ruth Hudson, McAllen Mobil. In women 60-69, first place went to Sharon Branson, Tip O Texas, Amy Mathivet, Trophy Gardens, third, Madeline Mawson, Lemon Tree Estates.

Pickleball

In Pickleball men’s doubles first place went to Michael Myc, Heritage Square and John MacNeil, Bensen Square; second, Norio Nishiguchi, independent, and John Sheehan, Mission Bell; third place Lyle Clark, Southern Oasis, and Bob Thomas, independent.

In women’s Doubles first place went to Lillian Palmer, Tropic Star and Rosanna Zignago, independent; second, Beverly McLintosh, Sunshine Estates, and Jan Kawecki, Eastgate; third, Sharon Jefkins, Fun N Sun, and Judy McCaw, Paradise south.

In mixed doubles Pickleball competition first place went to Rosy Frank, Aladdin Villa and Warren Lock, Winter Ranch; second, Michael Myc, Heritage Square, and Liliana Palmer, Tropic Star; third, Bob Kristine Thomas, independents.

Shuffleboard

In shuffleboard singles for Expert Men First place went to Richard Glassock, Paradise Park; second, Fred Wolpert, Llano Grande; third, Orest Kingerski, Texas Trails. For Amateur men first went to Duane Reed, Snow to Sun, second, Ronald Hoffer, Texas Trails, third, Clancy MacDonald, Llano Grande.

In shuffleboard singles for expert women, first place went to Lynda King, Snow to Sun, second, Sandi Quinn, Siesta Village, third, Shirley Crocker. For amateur women, first place went to Brenda Noakes, Texas Trails; second, Lucretia Thompson, Ranchero Village, third, Mary Chambers, Alamo Palms.

Swimming

Results for swimming men 65-75 were Christopher Green, Alamo Palms; John Sheehan, Mission Bell; third, Vello Erics, Sand Piper.

Winners for women 50-59 swimming competition were first, Susan Sheehan, Mission Bell; second, Ruth Hudson, McAllen Mobile; third, Cindy Christenson, Tip O Texas. For women 60-68 first, Phyll Thackery, Tip O Texas; second, Patricia Robshaw, Seven Oaks, third, Barb Paul, Pharr South. For women 68-79 first went to Sharon Branson, Tip O Texas, second, Susan Anderson, Tip O Texas and third, Janice Noranbrock, Tip O Texas.

Table Tennis

In table tennis singles men 50-59 first place went to Steve Cadwell, second, Gabriel Panola, third Juan Garcia, all independents. For men 60-69 first went to Dave Kawecki, Eastgate, second, Bob Mion, independent; third, Bob Badi, Fun N Sun. For men 70-79 first went to Herman Von Oy, Bentsen Grove; second Bob Salmeron, independent; Larry Tohm, Tropic Star. For men 80 and over first place went to Robert McPherson, Fun N Sun; second, Paul Barcenas, Tip O Texas.

In Women’s table tennis 60-69 first place went to Jan Kawecki, Eastgate; second, Sue Hobson, Tradewinds; third, Virginia Haggerty, Paradise Park. For women 70-79 first place went to Diane Ammons, Fun N Sun; second, Kathy Simon, Tradewinds; third, Virginia Haggerty, Paradise Park. Grace Clark, Sunshine, was first for women 80-89 while Dorothy Peterson, Sunshine, was first for women over 90.

In table tennis doubles men 50-59 first place went to Tommy Rios and Juan Garcia, independents; second, Steve Cadwell and Gabriel Panola, independents, third Randy Boyer and Brad Kernion, Tropic Star. For men 60-69 first place went to Bob Badi and Max Bancroft, Fun N Sun; second, Bob Mion and Bob Salmeron, independents; third, Wallace Prukop, independent and John Kester, Tropic Star. For men 70-79 first place went to Glen Robbins and Herman Von Oy of Bentsen Grove; second, Ted Dieterle, Sunshine, and Wilber Haggerty, Paradise Park.

In women’s table tennis doubles for women 60-69, first place went to Jan Kawecki, Eastgate and Diane Ammons, Fun N Sun; second, Sue Hobson and Delores Anenson, Winter Ranch; third, Fran Elkins and Virginia Haggerty, Paradise Park. For women 70-79 first place went to Mary Martin, Victoria Palms and Barb Dierterle, Sunshine. For women 80+ Grace Clark and Dorothy Peterson of Sunshine were first place.

For table tennis mixed doubles 50-59 first place went to Tommy Rio, independent and Jan Kawecki, Eastgate; second, Wallace Prukop, independent, Virginia Haggerty, Paradise Park; and third, Fran Elkins and Wilbur Haggerty, Paradise Park. For doubles 60-69 first place went to Bob Moin, independent, and Barb Dieterle, Sunshine; second, Wallace Prukop, Independent, and Virginia Haggerty, Paradise Park, third, Fran Elkins, and Wilbur Haggerty, Paradise Park. hn McDonald, Fun N Sun; third, Julee Williams and Larry Tohm, Tropic Star.

For doubles 70-79 first place went to Mary Martin, Victoria Palms, and Bob Salmeron, independent; second, Diane Ammons and John McDonald, Fun N Sun; third, Julee Williams and Larry Tohm, Tropic Star.

Women’s Race-walk

In women’s race-walk competition for 70-79, first place went to Marcia Albers, Tip O Texas; second, Grace Knipper, Trophy Gardens, and third, Eve Van Horn, McAllen Mobile. In women 80-89 first place went to Virginia Carkhoff, McAllen Mobile; second June Mueller, McAllen Mobile.

In race-walk competition for men 60-69 first place went to Oscar Lozano, independent, second, Randy Boyer, Tropic Star. In the men 60-69 division first place went to Larry Konya, Leisure World; second John Sheehan, Mission Bell; third, Ronald Forbes, Tip O Texas.

In race-walk competition for men 70-79 first place went to Robert Riddle, Tip O Texas; second, Duane Quinn, Casa del Sol; third, Ben Van Horn, McAllen Mobile. In the competition for men 80-89 first place went to Allan Savage, McAllen Mobile, second, Norman Izard, independent and Daniel Jaime, independent.

Petanque

Winners in the petanque competition were Claude and Lisa Lemay and Claudette Dion, Pleasant Valley; second, Marcel Meunier, Gervais and Yolanda Blais, Sunshine; third, Claude Rousseau, Colette Dostaler and Serge Beauchamps, Sunshine.

Shuffleboard

In shuffleboard mixed doubles, first place in expert division went to Felix and Linda Jannes, Llano Grande; second, Rob and Deb Baal, Country Sunshine; third Don and Mabel Brewer, Magic Valley. In the amateur division first place went to Pete and Eileen Hildebrand, Pin to Palm; second, Clancy and Marion MacDonald, Llano Grande; third, Warren and Lynda King, Snow to Sun.

In Shuffleboard men’s doubles expert first place went to Wally Bennett and Ken McPhee of Leisure World; second, Ronald Mortensen, Casa del Valle; and Bill Piet, Pine to Palm; third, Jerry Keesee Leisure World and Scott Mitchell, Siesta Village. In the Men’s Amateur division first went to Gene Kutz and Rod Noakes, Texas Trails; second, Bernard Walters and Bob Weise, Snow to Sun; third, Paul Mullen and Bob Shore, Victoria Palms.

In the women’s expert division first went to Kathy Lanphere, Ranchero Village, and Wilma Rudolph, Aladdin Villas; second Noreen Coates, Pine to Palm and Lynda King, Snow to Sun; third, Sandi Quinn and Inge Lampert, Siesta Village. In the women’s amateur division first went to Brenda Noakes, Texas Trails and Fran Strapko, Alamo Palms; second, Linda James and Ginger Wolpert, Llano Grande; third, Sue Boeck and Pat Froland, Casa del Sol.

Volleyball

In Volleyball competition first place went to the Tip O Texas team consisting of Cliff Simpson, Dalbert Steel, Karl Helda, Mark and Cyndi Christenson, Warren Martin and Edgar Shuey. Second place went to the Southern Sunshine team of Don Olson, Jim Dormself, Ralph Parker, Terry Babrielle, Wayne Wilken, John Tegler, and Lynn Anderson.

Third place went to the Silver Stars who were Jack Fink, Tip O Texas; Duane Grace, Alamo Country Club; Ignacio Gomez, Tip O Texas; Jim Maschmann, Snow to Sun; John Hall, Tropic Star; and Susan Hopper, Tip O Texas.

Washers

In Washers competition first place in the men’s division went to Tony Comstock, Tropic Star; second, Willie Comstock, Tropic Star; and third, A.W. Martin, Trophy Gardens. In the women’s division first place Phyll Thackery, Tip O Texas; second Jolly Martin, Trophy Gardens; third, Rita Jalovy, Tip O Texas.

Table Games

Bridge

In contract bridge competition A first place went to Stewart Kunselman and Virginia Schultz, Tip O Texas; second, J.O. and Nancy Bedsole, Tip O Texas; third went to Dave and Joy Ochs, Tip O Texas. Group B winners were first, Ramon Carlson and Catherine Rambo, Trade Winds; second, Garry and Judie Reed, Tropic Star; third, Jim Budd and George Dicken, Valley View Estates.

Cribbage

In women’s cribbage winners first went to Pat Van Raden, Fiesta Village; second, Nanci Blanchard, Casa Del Sol, third Joyce Steele, Dream Valley. In Men’s cribbage winners, first went to Jerry Hofer, Village Grove; second, Clifford Muilenburg, Bit O Heaven; third Claude Lemay, Bit O Heaven.

Euchre

In euchre competition first place went to Claude and Claudette Roy, Tip O Texas; second, Carl Fore and Tom Janis, Tip O Texas; third Maxine Lee and James Smith, Valley View.

Duplicate bridge winners were first, Virginia Schultz and Stewart Kunselman, Tip O Texas; second, Ramsey and Julie Barr, Tip O Texas, third Wayne and Carolyn Minielly, Tip O Texas.

Jigsaw competition

In Jigsaw competition first place went to Denis Elsbernd, Ghislanie Fortin, Gisele Hache, and Pierre Heroux of Pleasant Valley. Second place went to Brenda Noakes, Al Peters, Garry Toushan and Doris Ware of Texas Trails. Third went to Orion Jennings, Don Male, John VanLoo and Byron Wickman of Tip O Texas.

Hearts

In Hearts competition first place went to Barb Paul, Pharr South; second, Leroy Kuhlers, W&I Resort, third, Joy Ochs, Tip O Texas.

Suduko

Winners of suduko puzzles for men were Norio Nishiguchi, independent, second, Don Male, Top O Texas; third, Stewart Kunselman, Tip O Texas.

Women winners of suduko were first, Liz Sluis, Tip O Texas and Pat Van Raden, Fiesta Village; second, Arlene Olsen, Alamo Palms, and Wanda Fonken, Tip O Texas.

500 Card games

Winners of the 500 card game competition were first place Pat Sherman and George Dicken, Valley View Estates; second Roger and Pamela Heiden, Bit O Heaven; third, Bonnie Larson and Sheila Marzan, Paradise Park.

Pinochle

Pinochle winners were first Bob Charles and Dan Matias, Bentsen Palm; Scott Luttmann and Carl Thomas, Tip O Texas; third, Lora Bohannon and Edith Obermier, Wagon City South

Poker

Winners of men’s poker were Will Potter, McAllen Mobile; second, John Simpson, Fiesta Village; third, Clifford Muilenburg, Bit O Heaven. Winners of women’s poker were first, Lisa Lemay, Pleasant Valley; second, Myrna Sayfert, Fun N Sun; third, Lisa Brassard, Pleasant Valley.

Miscellaneous

Great Chase

In the Great Chase competition The Tip O Texas 4 Canadians were first place. They were Ronald and Joyce Forbes and Wayne and Carolyn Minielly. The Neokies of McAllen Mobile were second. They were Janie and Richard Gerken and Les and Roberta Mitchell. Third place went to Tip O Texas Crazy Canuks. They were Gary and Dawn MeLellan and Patrick and Beverly Sinnott.