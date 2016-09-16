McAllen Chamber plans Sizzling in the Tropics Cook-off

On April 2 the McAllen Chamber of Commerce will hold their “Sizzling in the Tropics” Bar-B-Q Cook-off at the Chamber of Commerce located at 1200 Ash Ave. The event will last from noon to 5 p.m. Barbecued beef brisket, chicken, pulled pork, pork ribs, Jackpot pan de campo and Jackpot beans will be served.

Live music will be provided by Sergio and Ropin’ the Wind, Eddie Saenz, Clueless, TR3N and Last Minute Band.

Tickets are $15 per person and guests can sample all they can eat. Tickets are available at the chamber of commerce. Call (956) 682-2871 for more information.