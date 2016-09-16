RV Park creates habitat for native and migratory butterflies

MISSION, Texas, April 4, 2016 — Development in the Rio Grande Valley and across Texas is great for the economy, but not for the region’s famed Monarch butterflies, which are rapidly losing habitat along with other butterfly species.

But Oleander Acres RV Park is doing something about it.

During the past six months, Winter Texans and park staff have planted more than 200 milkweeds, creating more than a dozen butterfly gardens across the park that are attracting about 100 different types of butterflies.

“Monarchs will feed on the nectar of any nectar producing plant. But they only lay their eggs on milkweed,” said Bill Grant, a Winter Texan and butterfly expert from the Rio Grande Garden Club who helped oversee the planting effort. “The good news is that if you plant the right plants, the butterflies will come.”

Both the Rio Grande Valley Garden Club and the Native Plant Society of Texas provided funding support for the habitat project.

Seven different types of milkweed were used, including tropical, ballon, twedia, slim, gigantic, zizotes, antelope horn and narrow leaf varieties.

Grant said milkweed is favored by migratory Monarchs, which spend the winter in the Michoacan area of Mexico and gradually make their way north to southern Canada during the summer. They make their return trip to Mexico in the fall, arriving in the Rio Grande Valley area around the time of the annual Texas Butterfly Festival, Oct. 29 to Nov. 1.

The same milkweeds also provide critical habitat for numerous other species of butterflies, Grant said, as well as the smaller cousins of the Monarchs, which have white dots on their wings and do not migrate.

Oleander Acres co-owner Salome Welliver said Winter Texans have been intrigued with the butterfly habitat project, which has also attracted numerous tropical species, including a rare butterfly from Costa Rica called the Erato Heliconian or Red Passion Flower Butterfly, which visited the park a few weeks ago.

Welliver said the new butterfly habitat areas at Oleander RV Park should boost the numbers of butterflies that pass through the Rio Grande Valley this fall.

“Every year, we see clouds of butterflies come through here,” she said. “So why not give them a spot to eat or rest?”

Unlike honeybees, butterflies do not provide a direct commercial value to agriculture, but Grant said their decline in the Rio Grande Valley and in other parts of the country is taking place as a result of economic development, including the continued growth of corporate farming.

“They are kind of like the canary in the coal mine,” Grant said. “They represent a decline in the ecology of the country. The widespread use of corporate farming, the use of neonicotinoids insecides and the use of roundup ready crops have eliminated that habitat for the butterfly.”

“This is why the work that Oleander Acres is doing is important,” he said.

Welliver, for her part, said visitors are welcome to come to Oleander Acres and see their butterfly gardens, which should help increase the numbers of butterflies in the area in time for the next Texas Butterfly Festival. For more information, visit www.oleanderacres.com.