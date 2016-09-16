Bob Corriveau is master woodcarver

Woodcarving is both art and avocation for Bob Corriveau of Eagle Creek, Wis. and Tropic Star RV & MH Resort. All of his pieces have won ribbons at various woodcarving shows, and two sculptures have won top awards in the World Fish Carving Championships.

“Pumpkin Seed,” a carving of a Sunfish, was awarded first place, Judges' Choice, and Best in Category for Novice Level, while “Black Crappie” won third place for Novice Level in the same show.

Along with fish, Corriveau has a wide variety of carvings such as various ducks and other wildlife, as well as Santas and ornaments, most of them full sculptures. Other carvings are done with wood burning and colored in with oil pencils, or carved in relief. One relief carving was of a complete picture–horse, barn, fields, clouds–and its frame, all created from a single piece of wood.

“I usually bring that one to my show, because a lot of people like horses. I've carved horses, but also moose and deer. Deer hair, it's real fine, I have to carve it on one hair at a time. This moose, he's fighting wolves, protecting the cow and calf. Got a lot of ribbons for them.”

Corriveau also creates shoes for orthopedic patients, and owned a shoe shop before being hired by the government in 1955 as part of the U.S. Forest Service Job Corps to teach shoe repair and orthopedic work.

"I stayed in the Forest Service for 20, 25 years,” Corriveau explained. “I delivered the National Christmas Tree to the White House when Reagan was in office. Picked it out, supervised the cutting, the wrapping, and delivered it to the architect at the White House.” Corriveau smiled and added, “I would have liked to be an orthopedic surgeon, but it cost too much. Orthopedics is a four-year course, and I did it in two years, so they made me a student-teacher. I worked on a lot of artificial limbs. At that time you had to make a leather sock to go over the limb.”

When the Job Corps discontinued its shoe-repair classes, Corriveau was reassigned to teaching in the construction shop. Corriveau believes that much of his current success in woodcarving came from his years teaching in the Job Corps construction shop, as well as growing up in a family of twelve.

“My dad carved; he made decoys to hunt, because we had to get the food in--steam, boil, can, bake, and put everything in the root cellar. He made his own boats, did his own carpentry. We were ten miles from town and had no car. Every Christmas, we'd get a pair of boots and there'd be a jackknife in the boot. There was plenty of wood.”

Teaching in the construction shop was like an extension of his childhood, building toolboxes for the youths from scrap metal, then teaching leatherwork and ceramics.

“A lot of this comes out of ceramics. You have to shape the mold, carve it. We hand-routed all the signs. We'd build picnic tables, change houses for the beaches, and toilets for the campgrounds. We'd have youngsters come in, no diploma, couldn't read their writing. Two weeks later, they could read. All the non-readers came to my shops. I got a file back home, with letters from kids saying they got jobs now.”

Corriveau had the knowledge to help others achieve from his own years of work experience as a child, in the army, and while running his own shoe-making business.

“I went to work when I was 13 at a resort as a chore boy; worked for a dollar a day every summer at the resort until I went into service,” Corriveau remembers. “In 1945 they drafted me right out of high school. I was inducted at Fort Sheridan in Illinois.” Corriveau was sent to four more army posts around the country for extra training before ending up in Jackson Barracks, New Orleans.

“From there they loaded us all on a troop carrier and I went to the Panama Canal Zone. I was a guard on the Canal until the end. I just missed going to Germany because I was in Company C. They shipped Companies D to F straight to Germany. My mother had five of us in the service. She was a Five Star mother.”

Corriveau, who will be 89 on April 20, has been a member of his local Shrine Club for nearly 60 years and continues to work in small ways to help others by creating braces and corrective shoes for sponsored children.