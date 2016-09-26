Monday, September 26, 2016
Text Size
Member Login
Newsletter Signup
  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • News
  • Bob Corriveau is master woodcarver

Details

Woodcarving is both art and avocation for Bob Corriveau of Eagle Creek, Wis. and Tropic Star RV & MH Resort. All of his pieces have won ribbons at various woodcarving shows, and two sculptures have won top awards in the World Fish Carving Championships.

“Pumpkin Seed,” a carving of a Sunfish, was awarded first place, Judges' Choice, and Best in Category for Novice Level, while “Black Crappie” won third place for Novice Level in the same show.

20160413 Woodcarver Bob Corriveau BOB BA WEBAlong with fish, Corriveau has a wide variety of carvings such as various ducks and other wildlife, as well as Santas and ornaments, most of them full sculptures. Other carvings are done with wood burning and colored in with oil pencils, or carved in relief. One relief carving was of a complete picture–horse, barn, fields, clouds–and its frame, all created from a single piece of wood.

“I usually bring that one to my show, because a lot of people like horses. I've carved horses, but also moose and deer. Deer hair, it's real fine, I have to carve it on one hair at a time. This moose, he's fighting wolves, protecting the cow and calf. Got a lot of ribbons for them.”

Corriveau also creates shoes for orthopedic patients, and owned a shoe shop before being hired by the government in 1955 as part of the U.S. Forest Service Job Corps to teach shoe repair and orthopedic work.

"I stayed in the Forest Service for 20, 25 years,” Corriveau explained. “I delivered the National Christmas Tree to the White House when Reagan was in office. Picked it out, supervised the cutting, the wrapping, and delivered it to the architect at the White House.” Corriveau smiled and added, “I would have liked to be an orthopedic surgeon, but it cost too much. Orthopedics is a four-year course, and I did it in two years, so they made me a student-teacher. I worked on a lot of artificial limbs. At that time you had to make a leather sock to go over the limb.”

When the Job Corps discontinued its shoe-repair classes, Corriveau was reassigned to teaching in the construction shop.  Corriveau believes that much of his current success in woodcarving came from his years teaching in the Job Corps construction shop, as well as growing up in a family of twelve.

“My dad carved; he made decoys to hunt, because we had to get the food in--steam, boil, can, bake, and put everything in the root cellar. He made his own boats, did his own carpentry. We were ten miles from town and had no car. Every Christmas, we'd get a pair of boots and there'd be a jackknife in the boot. There was plenty of wood.”     

Teaching in the construction shop was like an extension of his childhood, building toolboxes for the youths from scrap metal, then teaching leatherwork and ceramics.

“A lot of this comes out of ceramics.  You have to shape the mold, carve it. We hand-routed all the signs. We'd build picnic tables, change houses for the beaches, and toilets for the campgrounds. We'd have youngsters come in, no diploma, couldn't read their writing. Two weeks later, they could read. All the non-readers came to my shops. I got a file back home, with letters from kids saying they got jobs now.”

20160413 Woodcarver Bob Corriveau Black Crappie COMPLETE BA WEBCorriveau had the knowledge to help others achieve from his own years of work experience as a child, in the army, and while running his own shoe-making business.

“I went to work when I was 13 at a resort as a chore boy; worked for a dollar a day every summer at the resort until I went into service,” Corriveau remembers. “In 1945 they drafted me right out of high school. I was inducted at Fort Sheridan in Illinois.” Corriveau was sent to four more army posts around the country for extra training before ending up in Jackson Barracks, New Orleans.

“From there they loaded us all on a troop carrier and I went to the Panama Canal Zone. I was a guard on the Canal until the end. I just missed going to Germany because I was in Company C. They shipped Companies D to F straight to Germany. My mother had five of us in the service. She was a Five Star mother.”

Corriveau, who will be 89 on April 20, has been a member of his local Shrine Club for nearly 60 years and continues to work in small ways to help others by creating braces and corrective shoes for sponsored children.

Top News

  • Is the Obamacare 'domino effect' a strategy for implementing socialized medicine in the U.S., asks AMAC

    Failures of the Affordable Care Act outweigh benefits

    WASHINGTON, DC, Sep 2 - There won't be an October surprise prior to the 2016 Presidential Elections, at least not as far as Obamacare is concerned, says Dan Weber, president of the Association of Mature American Citizens.

    "The cat's already out of the bag.  In… Read More +

  • Taiwanese exhibit opens at IMAS

    McALLEN – The International Museum of Art & Science, 1900 Nolana in McAllen, has opened an exhibit of native objects from the National Museum of History in Taiwan.

    Featuring 40 native weavings from the Taiwanese indigenous peoples, including the Atayal, Truku, Amis, Puyuma, Paiwan and Rukai tribes, it will now be on display through Oct. 2. It gives IMAS visitors a rare glimpse into their unique lifestyles and value systems.

    For… Read More +

  • MOSTH hosts Cuban model hobbyist

    EDINBURG – The Museum of South Texas History welcomes miniature model hobbyist Rafael Morales as a guest speaker presenting, “Big Transport in a Small Scale,” starting at 2 p.m. in the Courtyard Gallery this Sunday, May 22.

    Morales made a career in the aviation industry, which led him to create miniature models of historic transportation. Since 1992, Morales has painted and built miniature models in 1:48 and 1:350 scales for carriages and naval models, respectively.

    Read More +

  • 27th annual Festival celebrates accordion kings and queens

    AUSTIN – Whether making a weekend trip or starting off on vacation across Texas, it might be worth a stop to start off the summer fun with a little bit of music at the 27th Annual Accordion Kings & Queens Festival. Texas Folklife will bring its annual celebration of the state's accordion roots music to Houston's Miller Outdoor Theatre on Saturday, June 4, at 7 p.m.

    In keeping with its mission to preserve and present Texas's… Read More +

  • Kick-off set for Family Summer Adventure Challenge

    EDINBURG — Families looking for something different to do this summer are invited to participate in the RGV Family Summer Adventure Challenge (FSAC) at the Edinburg World Birding Center. Explore, discover interesting facts and win by taking on 12 challenges at 21 nature sites throughout the Valley this summer while enjoying the outdoors.         

    The Family Summer Adventure Challenge takes participants to the different nature centers and parks of the Rio Grande Valley while completing the… Read More +

  • May 2016 Calendar of Events

    May 21 – The Aglow International McAllen Community Lighthouse invites the public to a complimentary

    prayer breakfast from 9:30 a.m. to noon for the first anniversary of their organization. For location and directions, call Criselda Alvarado, president, at 534-7941.

    May 21 – The Rio Grande Valley Chapter, Texas Master Naturalist, presents an advanced nature photography workshop at the South Padre Island Birding Center, 6801 Padre Blvd. It is open to any level of photographer. Fee is $50.… Read More +

  • Geocaching Treasure Hunt

    Del Zander, a Winter Texan living at Retama Village in Mission, thinks geocaching is a great hobby for those who travel a lot, while Mission resident Eddie Olivarez found he was hooked when he was looking for something to keep his daughter busy while supporting his son during sporting event road trips.

    Zander found that stopping a couple of hours at a geocache location gives him and his wife a chance to get out of the… Read More +

  • Bob Corriveau is master woodcarver

    Woodcarving is both art and avocation for Bob Corriveau of Eagle Creek, Wis. and Tropic Star RV & MH Resort. All of his pieces have won ribbons at various woodcarving shows, and two sculptures have won top awards in the World Fish Carving Championships.

    “Pumpkin Seed,” a carving of a Sunfish, was awarded first place, Judges' Choice, and Best in Category for Novice… Read More +

  • RV Park creates habitat for native and migratory butterflies

    MISSION, Texas, April 4, 2016 — Development in the Rio Grande Valley and across Texas is great for the economy, but not for the region’s famed Monarch butterflies, which are rapidly losing habitat along with other butterfly species.

    But Oleander Acres RV Park is doing something about it.              

    During the past… Read More +

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
2015 Holiday Inn Express (3)

Local Weather

86°
30°
°F | °C
Thunderstorms
Humidity: 63%
11 mph
Mon
Thunderstorms
78 | 91
25 | 32
Tue
Scattered Thunderstorms
74 | 88
23 | 31
  • All
  • Border
  • Charity
  • Free Health Care
  • Groceries
  • Grocery Stores
  • HEB
  • Immigration
  • Mission
  • Operation Lonestar
  • Ribbon Cutting
  • Safety
  • Security
  • Sharyland
  • Default
  • Title
  • Date
  • Random
load more hold SHIFT key to load all load all

Login