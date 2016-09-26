Geocaching Treasure Hunt

Del Zander, a Winter Texan living at Retama Village in Mission, thinks geocaching is a great hobby for those who travel a lot, while Mission resident Eddie Olivarez found he was hooked when he was looking for something to keep his daughter busy while supporting his son during sporting event road trips.

Zander found that stopping a couple of hours at a geocache location gives him and his wife a chance to get out of the car and stretch their legs a bit while searching for something out of the ordinary. Best of all, it is a hobby that does not cost anything to participate.

The activity requires using a Global Positioning System to hide and seek containers called “geocaches” which can be found anywhere in the world. To protect the cache, waterproof containers are used and usually contain a logbook with a pen or pencil. When uncovered, the finder dates and signs with their code name before putting it back for the next geocache treasure hunter.

Zander explained that geocaching as a hobby came into existence in 2000 when the government released the technology needed to find precise spots by longitude and latitude. Prior to that, the technology was used by the military to find hidden caches of weapons or military targets.

The hobby got started in Portland, Ore. when a man hid a five-gallon bucket and challenged friends to find it. Today, there are 15 million people involved in geocaching.

The geocachinig.com website publishes the locations of 2.8 million geocaches around the world. Geocache fans find the latitude and longitude coordinates of geocaches and look for them as they travel across the world.

Olivarez is equally as enthusiastic about geocaching. “I started this nine years ago as a way of doing something special with my daughter, Anna. I went to sporting events with my son but needed a special activity for my daughter,” he recounts.

“She stayed with it for about a year before discovering boys,” he said. But, Olivarez was hooked.

The person searching does not always know what they are looking for. Not all are the size of a five-gallon bucket.

According to Zander, anyone can put out a geocache. They simply place it somewhere and send the coordinates to www.geocaching.com to publish them so others can find them. Caches must be at least one-tenth mile apart. They cannot be located next to a river, railroad, an airport or a sensitive security area for safety reasons.

Zander once hid a cache along the Amazon River, which he had a man monitor for him. It was active for a time until the Port Authority did an expansion and took over the location. He has one in California, which a daughter monitors, and three in Georgia that his brother monitors. He also has several around Mission that he monitors.

Not all are in such exotic locations. Zander said there are 397 caches located in and around Mission. (There are about 60 active geocachers in Mission.)

Olivarez found there are about 2,500 geocaches in the Rio Grande Valley, give or take a few. On a recent visit to Bentsen-Rio Grande State Park he found 13 different geocaches located there. There are several at Anzalduas Park, and he has found no less than 40 located along Mission’s Hike and Bike Trail.

But he does not limit himself to the Valley. While his travels are not as extensive as Zander’s Olivarez enjoys geocaching around Texas.

During spring break he spent time in Fredericksburg and found several in that area. Many are related to the area’s German history. Some are located at historic sites while others simply tell about life in that location. When he and his wife, Elida, travel they have visited out of the way places such has Karnes City and Pawnee and visited historical sites that had geocaches.

“Not only do you find the geocache, which may have some history of the historical site, there are area historical markers that teach Texas’s little known history to those who stop and visit them,” he said.

Olivarez said there is a special cache referred to as the Neocropolis located in Austin. It is the most popular geocache in Texas. It starts at the Texas State Cemetery near Steven F. Austin’s grave and leads travelers through downtown Austin, the capitol grounds and other sites where they are learning about Texas history while searching for the caches. The trek ends on the grounds of the mansion created by the man who created the cache.

“It takse about seven hours to complete it, but it is a lesson in Texas history that will not be forgotten,” said Olivarez.

He is a history buff who has created a family history in geocaches in the La Reforma area where his ancestors settled almost120 years ago.

There is one at the gate of his ranch and another at the Olivarez family cemetery. Information in the geocaches can educate the visitors to the history of the area. He has also established one at his grandmother’s family home when an aunt now lives. It tells a bit about what it was like in Mission during his childhood.

He hopes one day to complete the Texas Challenge, which is to find a geocache in every county in Texas. (Zander already accomplished this but he is retired and has time while Olivarez is still working).

While Olivarez is limited to Texas for the time being, other geocache fans are traveling the world and finding and establishing geocaches as they go. Olivarez said there is one on top of Mount Everest and the rest of the 10 tallest mountains in the world. There is another one located under the ocean that can only be found by a diver.

Not all geocache fans make such exotic trips. Some take part in challenges. Zander and his wife took the Texas Challenge that involved finding a cache in every county in Texas. They have a souvenir button on their website noting they successfully completed the Texas Challenge.

Zander’s son was the first to complete the Cache Across America challenge that ends in Washington D.C. Approximately 30 others have now completed it.

Like Zander, Olivarez loves the hobby. Not only does it give him exercise, it feeds his love of history because so many are found in historical locations. While Zander likened geocaching to going on a treasure hunt without finding a treasure, Olivarez thinks the education he receives when he finds a geocache in a location he has not previously visited, is the treasure.

Geocaching can be done with some of the newer cell phones but for more accuracy, Zander recommends purchasing a special GPS device ranging from $100 to $500.

“Regardless of what device is used it is fun to search for the logs or trinkets and help those trinkets on their journey,” he concluded.