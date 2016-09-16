May 2016 Calendar of Events

May 21 – The Aglow International McAllen Community Lighthouse invites the public to a complimentary

prayer breakfast from 9:30 a.m. to noon for the first anniversary of their organization. For location and directions, call Criselda Alvarado, president, at 534-7941.

May 21 – The Rio Grande Valley Chapter, Texas Master Naturalist, presents an advanced nature photography workshop at the South Padre Island Birding Center, 6801 Padre Blvd. It is open to any level of photographer. Fee is $50. For details and registration, go to rgvctmn.org. An advanced workshop will be held Saturday, May 21. Registration is required; space is limited. Payment can be made by check or online with PayPal. For additional information, see rgvctmn.org or contact Heidi Linnemann at 797-2872 or hhlinnemann@aol.com.

May 21 - The community is invited to the Tardeada Zapateada hosted by the Mission Historical Museum (MHM). Admission is free for the Cinco de Mayo themed evening of food, fun and entertainment on Saturday, May 21, from 6 to 10 p.m. It takes place at the Mission Market Square, 200 W. Tom Landry.

The public can enjoy folklorico and mariachi performances by local talents and learn about all that Mission has to offer. Representatives will be on hand with information from the City of Mission, MHM, National Butterfly Center, Mission Parks and Recreation, Speer Memorial Library, Upper Valley Art League and more. For information, call the museum at 580-8646.

May 21 – The Saturday Safari, “Habitat Sweet Habitat,” begins at 10 a.m. at Gladys Porter Zoo, 500 Ringgold St., Brownsville. Learn to identify various animal homes by the elements present that make it suitable for living. Classes are $15 per child or adult. Children must be age 4 or older. Pre-registration is required. Call 548-9453 to register or for more information or email educ@gpz.org.

May 28 – The next Saturday Safari, “Creatures of the Night,” takes paly at 10 a.m. at Gladys Porter Zoo, 500 Ringgold, Brownsville. Learn about the animals that come out after the sun sets to hunt in the dark. Classes are $15 per child or adult. Children must be age 4 or older. Pre-registration is required. Call 548-9453 to register or for more information or email educ@gpz.org.

May 28 - The Upper Valley Art League hosts Surreal Portrait Painting by guest artist Veronica Jaeger. It takes place at the Kika de la Garza Fine Arts Center, 921 E. 12th Street in Mission from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Cost is $80 for members and $90 for non-members. The course is limited to 10 students, with a minimum of four to form the class. It is for ages 17 and up and is designed for all-level artists. For more information, contact Jaeger at verojaeger2013@gmail.com.