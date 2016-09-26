Monday, September 26, 2016
  Kick-off set for Family Summer Adventure Challenge

Details

EDINBURG — Families looking for something different to do this summer are invited to participate in the RGV Family Summer Adventure Challenge (FSAC) at the Edinburg World Birding Center. Explore, discover interesting facts and win by taking on 12 challenges at 21 nature sites throughout the Valley this summer while enjoying the outdoors.         

The Family Summer Adventure Challenge takes participants to the different nature centers and parks of the Rio Grande Valley while completing the challenges. Upon completion and a journal submission, participants’ names will be placed in a drawing to win prizes.

To kick off the FSAC, the EWBC is hosting Family Picnic Day on Saturday, May 28, from 12 to 4 p.m.

Bring a lunch and have a picnic at the center’s pergola while participating in the picnic activities such as sack races, making giant bubbles, nature walks and more. Families can begin to complete some of the challenges in their journal.

FSAC is for families with children ages 18 and under. The deadline to complete challenges and turn in journals is Saturday, Aug. 27.   Pick up a copy of the journal at EWBC or print a copy by visiting www.edinburgwbc.org. Only one prize pack will be awarded per winning family.

The EWBC is located at 714 S. Raul Longoria Rd. For more information, call 956-381-9922.

