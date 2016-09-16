MOSTH hosts Cuban model hobbyist

EDINBURG – The Museum of South Texas History welcomes miniature model hobbyist Rafael Morales as a guest speaker presenting, “Big Transport in a Small Scale,” starting at 2 p.m. in the Courtyard Gallery this Sunday, May 22.

Morales made a career in the aviation industry, which led him to create miniature models of historic transportation. Since 1992, Morales has painted and built miniature models in 1:48 and 1:350 scales for carriages and naval models, respectively.

Originally from Cuba, the 48-year-old hobbyist has one of his largest commissions on permanent display at the Naval Museum of La Havana at Castillo de la Real Fuerza. Morales’ largest commission includes working with two other model makers who created four replica Habanera ships including Santísima Trinidad which was the largest ship in the world to launch from Havana, Cuba in 1769.

The presentation will discuss Morales’ previous work in Cuba and the types of tools and unique techniques he uses during the model making process. Morales is relatively new to the U.S., having moved to the Rio Grande Valley in 2015. The presentation will be in English and Spanish.

Following the presentation, guests can try their own hand at model making by purchasing a wooden covered wagon model kit at the museum store for $3 each.

The program is included in the regular museum admission. The museum is located on the courthouse square in Edinburg.