McALLEN – The International Museum of Art & Science, 1900 Nolana in McAllen, has opened an exhibit of native objects from the National Museum of History in Taiwan.

Featuring 40 native weavings from the Taiwanese indigenous peoples, including the Atayal, Truku, Amis, Puyuma, Paiwan and Rukai tribes, it will now be on display through Oct. 2. It gives IMAS visitors a rare glimpse into their unique lifestyles and value systems.

For more information, call IMAS at 956-682-0123.