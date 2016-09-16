Is the Obamacare 'domino effect' a strategy for implementing socialized medicine in the U.S., asks AMAC

Failures of the Affordable Care Act outweigh benefits

WASHINGTON, DC, Sep 2 - There won't be an October surprise prior to the 2016 Presidential Elections, at least not as far as Obamacare is concerned, says Dan Weber, president of the Association of Mature American Citizens.

"The cat's already out of the bag. In fact, Lamar Alexander, often described as one of the most responsible Senators sitting in Congress, says that when the 2017 enrollment period begins on November 1 - seven days before voters are to pick the next president of the United States - it won't come as a shock that consumers will have little choice in picking a health insurance plan. They'll have fewer plans to choose from and the ones that will be available will be grossly expensive," reports Weber.

Alexander told reporters that the Obamacare exchanges in his state, Tennessee, are close to collapsing. In fact, he said, those seeking health insurance in Tennessee will have to pay what he called an "intolerable increase" in premiums - somewhere between 44% and 62% more than they paid in 2016. He said the same is true in many other states across the nation. And, he added, it could have a domino effect throughout the country.

Meanwhile, USA Today reported that "Up to 2.1 million people will likely have to change plans for 2017 due to insurers leaving states' Affordable Care Act marketplaces, up from more than 1.2 million who had to find new insurers last year."

Weber described the situation as dire and warned that President Obama's "so-called signature achievement is falling apart faster than a house of cards in a wind storm. Is it because those who crafted the law in the first place simply did not know what they were doing and those in charge of implementing the law are dysfunctional? Some observers believe that the Affordable Care Act is deliberately flawed, that it is a strategy for achieving the socialist ideal of a single-payer system of health care coverage."

Howard J. Peterson, MHA, is the founder and managing partner of TRG Healthcare, and an expert in the field of healthcare strategies. As he put it in a public debate earlier this year: "So, if one were a conspiracy theorist it would go something like this: the Democrats knew there would be growth in Medicare driven by the aging population. Obamacare focused on the expansion of Medicaid with a plan to increase dependency on federal funding. The exchanges only purpose was the destruction of the commercial insurance market. Given these factors and the growing national debt due to Obamacare and the fact that 32M U.S. citizens still remain uninsured a compelling case could be made to move to a single payer system as the only and obvious solution."

So what is wrong with a single-payer system similar to those in other parts of the world? After all, it would make healthcare free for the citizenry, as proponents tout. When you take a closer look, the overwhelming demand for medical services result in governments putting limitations on availability. For example, "you don't have to travel far to see the disadvantages of socialized medicine. Canada has had a single-payer system in place for decades. That's why you see Canadians who can afford it coming to the U.S. for their healthcare needs. It also inhibits medical research and the development of new and better procedures and medications. And, if that's not enough, consider the fact that a single-payer healthcare system is the backbone of socialist and communist politics, putting the government in charge of the lives of its citizens."

