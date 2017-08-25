Friday, August 25, 2017
  McAllen Remains Watchful of Tropical Storm Harvey

Hurricane story image(McAllen, TX) While much of the southeastern coast of Texas is preparing to bear the brunt of Tropical Storm Harvey, which is expected to be upgraded to a Category 3 Hurricane before it reaches landfall, Hidalgo County and the city of McAllen specifically, are not expected to feel the storm’s impact to the extent locations outside of the Rio Grande Valley will. 

Current models of the storm’s path indicate landfall near Corpus Christi or even a little farther north.  Rainfall in McAllen is expected to be two to three inches total, according to the National Weather Service, over the period from midnight tonight through 5:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon.  Additionally, there are no tropical storm force winds currently expected in Hidalgo County.

For this reason, the City of McAllen currently has no plans to distribute sand bags, based on today’s forecast.

Some significant rainfall and wind near the coast of South Padre Island is expected, but such impacts are forecast mainly farther north in Kenedy County.

The City of McAllen will reevaluate the forecast this afternoon and will take appropriate action to provide support.

The City of McAllen urges residents to keep vigilant to media and weather advisories and that any travel north should be carefully evaluated.  The NWS is forecasting a substantial amount of rain in the Houston, San Antonio, Corpus Christi triangle that could be measured in feet.

