Thursday, October 19, 2017
Text Size
Member Login
Newsletter Signup
  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • News
  • Welcome Back, Winter Texans

Details

FromthepublisherWelcome back, folks.

It seems like it’s been forever since you were here with us enjoying the great weather and abundance of fun activities in the Rio Grande Valley. While it’s been a busy summer, we are always eager for a new Winter Texan season to begin.

Welcome to Texas! We’re glad you’re here!

This past weekend as I was driving back to the Valley from a Texas Press Association conference for newspaper publishers it struck me: Winter Texans are smart! This thought came as I was passing a beautiful motorhome headed south on I-37 toward the RGV. You guys and gals have this figured out. Just as you arrive in mid- to late October, the weather is perfect in the Valley. It was so nice to walk outside this morning to a delightful 57 degrees – great weather for a brisk walk, a bike ride, or perhaps a round of golf. It is simply wonderful outside after we had a nice little cool front come through, bringing the daytime high temperatures down in the 70s and 80s. Sure beats the heat we had just a couple of months ago – hovering around the century mark day after day. Dog days of August are over! And although the temperatures will rise slightly over the next few days, we’re expecting another cool front to come through Sunday or Monday. Again, just enough cooler air to make being outdoors very pleasant indeed.

JB

We’re delighted to see many of you are coming back early this year. And we are just as happy as the RV resort managers to learn that reservations at the parks are looking quite healthy this year – even more than last year, which was better than the year before. Thank you for coming to spend your winter with us. And a special thank you to those who spend the entire season with us – October through March.

JB

We look forward to visiting with you at various activities in the MH & RV resorts. If your resort or park is having a special event, give us a call or email us at news@wttrgv.com and we’ll try to come out. We can’t attend them all, but we’ll make as many as we can. Your activity directors can also send us photos of your events for publication in the Winter Texan Times print edition or online at www.wintertexantimes.com, where we have a photo gallery for Winter Texan activities.

JB

In closing this week’s column, I just want to give thanks to the good Lord for all that is good in life – my wife and family top the list. But I’m thankful for a beautiful day, for the beautiful weather, for our Winter Texan friends, for a great hometown and for the country we get to call home. I know there is a lot of bickering and tension in our country today, but we have the power to make this a better place just by putting a smile on our face and being patient and understanding. Perhaps that’s one of the reasons I enjoy being around Winter Texans so much. You look for the joy in life – that which is good around us and in us. And you show the rest of us how we can make a difference by helping others.

God bless, and have a wonderful day!

Top News

  • Welcome Back, Winter Texans

    FromthepublisherWelcome back, folks.

    It seems like it’s been forever since you were here with us enjoying the great weather and abundance of fun activities in the Rio Grande Valley. While it’s been a busy summer, we are always eager for a new Winter Texan season to begin.

    Welcome… Read More +

  • When do we set our clocks back? Daylight Saving Time ends Nov. 5

    20171007 daylight savings endsIn Texas and throughout most of the United States, we have been operating under Daylight Saving Time since March. But Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 5, so don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour – “fall back” – and get in an extra hour of sleep before… Read More +

  • Judges present case for $150 million county courthouse

    20170928 Hidalgo CourthouseHidalgo County Judge Ramon Garcia spent the noon hour Sept. 28 detailing to about 80 persons attending a Citizens League luncheon why the time is now for a new $150 million county courthouse, among them the antiquated system of transporting jail detainees to their court appearances down the same hallways used by the public and courthouse staff. Progress Times photo by… Read More +

  • Palmhurst begins construction of Shary Chapel Municipal Park

    20171005 Palmhurst Centenial Shary Mansion dy 038The city of Palmhurst has begun development of the long-waited Shary Chapel Municipal Park, which the city fathers have envisioned as a scenic centerpiece for the small, close-knit community.

    Mayor Ramiro Rodriguez and City Planner Lupe Garcia outlined plans for the park… Read More +

  • Lions Club works with schools to prevent potential vision loss

    20171007 lions club eye photo

    Adabelle DeLuna, 4, who attends pre-kindergarten classes at Bryan Elementary School, has her eyes checked by Tim Milam as fellow Mission Lions Club member Ron D’Andrea looks on Sept. 15. Progress Times photo by Joe Hinton

    Imagine a machine that can cut the time of a task that once took two days down to… Read More +

  • Area residents pitch in to help Hurricane Harvey victims

    20170828 HUrricane ReliefAll across the Valley in nearly every community the picture was the same, stacks of bottled water and dry goods accumulating on pallets for transport north to hurricane victims.

    Mission resident Stephanie E. Casas was among the many area residents who were dropping off items Monday at one of two donation sites set up by the City of Mission… Read More +

  • McAllen Remains Watchful of Tropical Storm Harvey

    Hurricane story image(McAllen, TX) While much of the southeastern coast of Texas is preparing to bear the brunt of Tropical Storm Harvey, which is expected to be upgraded to a Category 3 Hurricane before it reaches landfall, Hidalgo County and the city of McAllen specifically, are not expected to feel the storm’s impact to the extent… Read More +

  • Thousands enjoy Progreso Tourist Appreciation Day

    20170321 TOURIST DAY Progreso Moering IMG 6637Smiles, laughter and some final souvenir gathering were apparent throughout the Winter Tourist Appreciation Day March 21 in Nuevo Progreso, Mexico.

    With sunny, balmy weather, organizers were thinking the 41st annual event might have drawn as many as 50,000 Winter Texans from across the border, which was also marked… Read More +

  • Rio Grande Valley has first class entertainment

    Winter Texans love to be entertained and there are enough entertainment venues that one could go to a different event every day of the month.

    Today, many of the entertainers come from Branson and Nashville. This movement started many years ago but has gained momentum in recent years when Branson entertainers like Gordy and Debbie learned about the Rio Grande… Read More +

  • Martin & Monroe entertain the Valley

    For two years in a row the Martin & Monroe show won the National Rising Star Award for the best Frank Sinatra/Dean Martin Tribute Band. The show sold out everywhere including the Sinatra Showroom at Lake Tahoe’s Cal-Nevada Resort.

    Bob Caudie and his wife, Sherri-Lynn, who in her own right is a premier Marilyn tribute artist, have recently moved to… Read More +

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
2017 RGVVG
2015 Holiday Inn Express (3)

Local Weather

75°
23°
°F | °C
Mostly Cloudy
Humidity: 65%
11 mph
Wed
Mostly Sunny
61 | 85
16 | 29
Thu
Partly Cloudy
67 | 89
19 | 31
  • All
  • Border
  • Charity
  • Free Health Care
  • Groceries
  • Grocery Stores
  • HEB
  • Immigration
  • Mission
  • Operation Lonestar
  • Ribbon Cutting
  • Safety
  • Security
  • Sharyland
  • Default
  • Title
  • Date
  • Random
load more hold SHIFT key to load all load all

Login