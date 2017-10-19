Welcome Back, Winter Texans

Welcome back, folks.

It seems like it’s been forever since you were here with us enjoying the great weather and abundance of fun activities in the Rio Grande Valley. While it’s been a busy summer, we are always eager for a new Winter Texan season to begin.

Welcome to Texas! We’re glad you’re here!

This past weekend as I was driving back to the Valley from a Texas Press Association conference for newspaper publishers it struck me: Winter Texans are smart! This thought came as I was passing a beautiful motorhome headed south on I-37 toward the RGV. You guys and gals have this figured out. Just as you arrive in mid- to late October, the weather is perfect in the Valley. It was so nice to walk outside this morning to a delightful 57 degrees – great weather for a brisk walk, a bike ride, or perhaps a round of golf. It is simply wonderful outside after we had a nice little cool front come through, bringing the daytime high temperatures down in the 70s and 80s. Sure beats the heat we had just a couple of months ago – hovering around the century mark day after day. Dog days of August are over! And although the temperatures will rise slightly over the next few days, we’re expecting another cool front to come through Sunday or Monday. Again, just enough cooler air to make being outdoors very pleasant indeed.

JB

We’re delighted to see many of you are coming back early this year. And we are just as happy as the RV resort managers to learn that reservations at the parks are looking quite healthy this year – even more than last year, which was better than the year before. Thank you for coming to spend your winter with us. And a special thank you to those who spend the entire season with us – October through March.

JB

We look forward to visiting with you at various activities in the MH & RV resorts. If your resort or park is having a special event, give us a call or email us at news@wttrgv.com and we’ll try to come out. We can’t attend them all, but we’ll make as many as we can. Your activity directors can also send us photos of your events for publication in the Winter Texan Times print edition or online at www.wintertexantimes.com, where we have a photo gallery for Winter Texan activities.

JB

In closing this week’s column, I just want to give thanks to the good Lord for all that is good in life – my wife and family top the list. But I’m thankful for a beautiful day, for the beautiful weather, for our Winter Texan friends, for a great hometown and for the country we get to call home. I know there is a lot of bickering and tension in our country today, but we have the power to make this a better place just by putting a smile on our face and being patient and understanding. Perhaps that’s one of the reasons I enjoy being around Winter Texans so much. You look for the joy in life – that which is good around us and in us. And you show the rest of us how we can make a difference by helping others.

God bless, and have a wonderful day!