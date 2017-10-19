Pow Wow next week preserves Indian heritage

The 47th annual Dak' EE Si Pow Wow takes place from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28 at Lark Community Center in McAllen. The event is free and open to the public.

The Pow Wow, just three years away from what should be a huge 50th celebration, was almost called the 28th annual event.

“We didn't open it to the public until 1989 so we were counting just those years,” said Robert Soto, who is a member of, and serves as vice chairman on the council of the Lipan Apache Tribe of Texas. He is also the director of communications of the tribe. “Then we decided that it was silly to do it that way because we had been doing the pow wow since 1970, so this is our 47th.”

The event is a way for the Native American tribe to not only keep their heritage alive, but to also share that heritage with other tribes and non-natives.

“Dak' ee si means the fall ceremony of celebration,” Soto said. “A long time ago my ancestors would have two ceremonies every year – a get together in October to celebrate the end of the harvest, when things go dormant. Then we would have one in spring for the beginning of the new harvest. So it would be every year a celebration for the end and for the beginning.”

Soto has been Indian dancing since he was 8 years old, a little more than 50 years. He has also been a Feather Dancer for approximately 45 years and has won many awards for his Indian dancing and artwork in various pow wows throughout the nation.

Those who attend the event will be treated to a celebration of American Indian culture, history, drumming, singing and dancing for all ages. Some of the dances will be open to not only a variety of tribes, but to the public for audience participation.

There will also be as many as 50 vendors, according to Soto, selling native food, arts, crafts, beads, supplies, jewelry, dream catchers and food.

“People really like the fried bread,” said Soto, who was in Milwaukee, Wisc., to attend the annual National Congress of American Indians' 74th annual Convention and Marketplace that runs from Oct. 15-20. “But we will have Indian tacos and Indian hot dogs and a variety of food and crafts and a lot of other things for people to see and enjoy.”

The entire Soto family and ancestry have played a huge part in keeping the Lipan Apache tradition alive and known throughout South Texas and beyond. In 1972, the Soto family started dancing together as a group to help preserve their Lipan tradition and in 1977 they became known as the South Texas Indian Dancers (STIDA). Soto said people will have an opportunity to witness a variety of dances.

“There will be intertribal danes, there will also be a gourd dance, war dance, a round dance and other exhibitions,” he said. “Other dances like the buffalo dance, snake dance, the two-step, are all dances we use.”

Each type of dance has its own meaning. There are several opinions regarding the origin of the gourd dance, a dance that is used to honor a warrior. Many opinions state that the dance originated with the Kiowa Tribe. The dance will be one of the featured dances at the day-long pow wow.

The buffalo dance is known as “a ritual group dance of North American Indians imitative of the buffalo for cure, for success in the hunt, or as part of the sun-dance ceremony,” according to Merriam-Webster. The Free Dictionary online describes the snake dance as “any of various ceremonial dances of American Indian peoples in which snakes are handled or imitated by the dancers.”

Since its origin, the STIDA has opened its membership to anyone who is of American Indian descent or who would like to learn more about the rich heritage of Native people. The South Texas Indian Dancers travel to various pow wows throughout the year where they have received many honors for their individual performances. The group also provides cultural and educational performances in schools, churches, fairs, and civic organizations to help educate the community of the Native and especially the Lipan Apache culture.

“This is a way of keeping our heritage alive,” Soto said. “The Lipan Apaches had a stronghold in the Valley. Starr County was especially our stronghold and then the western side of Hidalgo County. We want to let people know about our history and our culture and we want to celebrate life.”

Lark Community Center is located at 2601 Lark Ave., McAllen.

Schedule