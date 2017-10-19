Texas Butterfly Festival takes flight Nov. 4-7 in Mission

Butterfly watching is a huge hobby for people around the world.

Butterfly enthusiasts from 23 states and four countries flocked to last year’s Texas Butterfly Festival at the National Butterfly Center in Mission. This year's event, the 22nd annual, will be held from Saturday, Nov. 4 to Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The event is a great opportunity for long-time butterfliers to mark that extremely rare specimen off their checklist. For the new butterflier, or those maybe looking to start, this is like learning a language by immersion – you are surrounded by butterflies and will no doubt get a great start to your checklist.

Event registration for a full schedule of activities during the festival is $330 per person and includes three days of workshops and field trips with transportation and lunch, Saturday's welcome reception and orientation with a light dinner. It also includes Sunday's “Border Buttermilk” Dinner at al Fresco in Weslaco and Monday's banquet with naturalist and keynote speaker Sam Jaffe, with a silent auction to benefit the center's educational programs.

Jaffe, a naturalist-photographer from Massachusetts has developed educational programs over the past 10 years that use native, local caterpillars to present a new brand of education across New England.

Jaffe launched the Caterpillar Lab organization in 2013. His group travels the country using their unique caterpillar resources to inspire and inform.

The Caterpillar Lab raises thousands of caterpillars, of hundreds of species, at an open-to-the-public facility and brings them to museums, nature centers, and schools where they present the caterpillars. According to their Facebook page their programs “highlight the diversity of our local ecosystems, encourage exploration, teach unexpected lessons in insect biology, evolution and metamorphosis, and stress the need for environmental respect. We reach tens of thousands of people with these programs each year, with most learners receiving one-on-one attention at our displays.”

There are several different worskhops/field trips that attendees can choose from. The complete list can be found at texasbutterflyfestival.com. However, there are certain trips that will only be held one time. Those include:

The Cat Course (Sunday Only): The workshop is taught by Sam Jaffe, of The Caterpillar Lab, and will begin under the Monarch Palapa at the National Butterfly Center, where local expert, Cat Traylor, will assist in this “look and learn” session. Close focus binoculars and magnifying glasses will be provided for use.

Bryant's Butterflies (Sunday Only): Paul and Shelley Bryant began gardening more than 10 years ago and established the 1.63 acre SAP Nature Preserve within a 20-acre pasture, to provide habitat for wild birds and butterflies. Both Texas Master Naturalists, they are the proud guardians of more than 185 native plants, and continue to expand their species sightings list. This trip will also visit Oleander Acres' small patch of productive gardens and the Old Hidalgo Pumphouse. Easy walking with rest areas and restrooms.

La Sal Del Rey (Monday Only): South Texas' three salt lakes include the 530-acre Sal del Rey, which is surrounded by endangered Tamaulipan thornscrub and grassland habitat. The focus of the trip is butterflies; however, locals will tell you the areas around the lake, such as Brushline Road, offer wonderful opportunities to encounter birds and other wildlife, such as the threatened Long-billed Curlew. White-tailed Deer, a Diamondback Rattlesnake, and Turk's-Cap White-Skippers may be reasonably expected. Long pants, proper boots and protective clothing are required to contend with stinging pests, cactus and other hazards.

Macro Photography (Tuesday Only): Award-winning photographer, Luciano Guerra, will teach the tricks for capturing up-close, captivating images. Attendees will learn practical tips and best practices for perfecting camera work in the field and post-production. Bring your camera.

Of course, no festival would be complete without some version of community day, and the Texas Butterfly Festival has exactly that. The free Community Day, designed as a day filled with fun activities for families, will be held from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4. Attendees will be able to make a Banana Brew while the young naturalists can attend Butterfly U. or enjoy “Wild Things” Arts an Crafts, Hunt the Hackberry Trail, Pin the Tail on the Swallowtail or climb all over the “Hungry Caterpillar” playscape.

For more information visit texasbutterflyfestival.com.