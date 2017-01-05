Zoo Night & Lights, a time honored Brownsville Christmas celebration, will be held Dec. 2-4 at the Gladys Porter Zoo, 500 Ringgold Street in Brownsville.

The paths of the zoo will once again be lit with approximately 800 luminarias as visitors make a nighttime visit to the zoo. In addition, the zoo will be aglow with about 150 lighted animal and holiday themed decorative figures located throughout the zoo.

Live music from local bands, and church and school choirs will provide the entertainment along with an arts and crafts show. Hot chocolate and churros will be available.

The event will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night. Admission is $2.50. Or donate a new, unwrapped toy for the Brownsville Toys for Tots and get in free. Zoo members get free admission with member card.

For more information call (956) 546-7187.