Hole-in-One: Win a Car

Catholic War Veterans Post 1065 Mission will be hosting the “Armed Forces Veterans Golf Tournament,” and the public is invited. The Post is seeking sponsors and teams for the fundraising event scheduled on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Mission Shary Golf Course, 1900 N. Mayberry. It will be a three-man team tournament with door prizes, drawing, food and more. The hole-in-one prize is a car donated by Bert Ogden Mission. Pictured are, Judge Advocate Manuel Tanguma; veteran Cipi Saenz, General Manager at Bert Ogden Mission; 1st Vice Cmdr. Felix Ramirez; O.D Modesto Saavedra; State Commander David Silva; 2nd Vice Cmdr. Ginger Silva; Trustee Ernesto Flores; and Post Commander Luis Andres Lopez. To become a sponsor or to sign up a team, call the Post at 583-5961 or the Shary Pro Shop at 580-8770.
