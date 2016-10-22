Boo and the Zoo is Oct. 30-31

Boo at the Zoo, a Halloween tradition at the Gladys Porter Zoo, is an alternative to trick or treating on the streets. Guests will be able to enjoy over 50 carnival-style games and treat stations along with a Spooktacular Haunted House. Hours are 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Zoo members get in early at 5 p.m.

Discounted pre-sale tickets will be on sale in the Zoo office for $2.50 for both adults and children. After October 29, ticket prices will go up to $3.50 per person. Zoo members receive free tickets. For more information please call (956) 546-7187 or visit www.gpz.org.