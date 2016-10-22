Fall Powwow is October 21-22

The annual fall Powwow by the South Texas Indian Dancers will feature a colorful display of dancers in full costume Friday and Saturday, October 21-22 at the Lark Community Center and Library, 2601 Lark Ave, in McAllen. Indian dancers in full costume will perform traditional dances. The costumes have a great deal of symbolism and meaning to those who proudly wear them for special events such as this one. Guests may have the opportunity to visit with those wearing the costumes to learn more about what the designs represent.

Events start with a Grand Entry at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Activities continue on Saturday with the doors opening at 10 a.m. with an exhibition dance at 11 a.m., followed by a gourd dance at 1 p.m.

In addition to the special dances there will be a sale of Indian jewelry and other Indian crafts and items. Guests will also enjoy a cake walk, a time to dance with the Indians, and much more.

Look for the Southern Drum South Wind to perform along with Carlo Gonzalez. The Northern Drum, Eagle Point, will also perform. Head Gourd Singer will be Phillip Betres. Jed Thompson will be head man dancer, while Teresa Velasquez will be head woman dancer. Bob Woolery will be master of ceremonies and Danny Villarreal will act as arena director.

There will be a special vocal performance by Sayani, Jorie and Christie West of Springtown, Texas.

For more information call (956) 648-0328.