LJISD Presents Folklorico & Mariachi Concert

La Joya ISD, the school district that pioneered mariachi and folklórico dance programs in the Rio Grande Valley over 30 years ago will host a concert featuring the district’s three high schools’ award-winning performing groups.

The annual “3 Schools, 1 Voice” concert will feature a collaboration of folklorico and mariachi students from the district’s three high schools La Joya High School, Juarez-Lincoln High School and Palmview High School. The mariachi music and folkloric dance performances will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 13. at 2 p.m. at the Alejandro “Alex” H. Saenz Performing Arts Center, located at 604.N. Coyote Dr.

The La Joya Folklorico and Mariachi performers have always been known for high quality performances. To give future patrons an idea of the quality of performances they are likely to see when they attend a folkloric dance show, look no further than the accomplishments of the La Joya High School Grupo Folklorico Tabasco during the 2015-16 year as reported by their director Cristobal Rojas.

Beginning with outstanding performances at the “3 Schools One Voice” show and “Orgullo y Tradicion 2016” concert series, the group had many successes.

At the ACADEZ competition in San Antonio Grupo Tabasco placed first in solo, and had a clean sweep in the duet category taking first, second and third places. They received “Best of the Best” with principal dancers Mariela Gonzalez and Javier Cienega dancing a duet. Grupo Tabasco took first place in Large Group and “Best of the Best” in Contemporary Large Group with Flamenco. They received a third place in Large Group and a third place in the Cuadro category.

At Competencia Folklorico de Tejas in Corpus Christi, Grupo Tabasco received a first place in duet, first place and second places in Large Group, and second place in Cuadro with “Llegaron Los Nortenos.”

Rojas, artistic director, said “It was a great year for La Joya High School Grupo Folklorico Tabasco students.”

These are the honors of just one of the groups of performers. Those participating in the other groups have had honors as well, keeping with the longstanding tradition of excellence in the school district’s folkloric dance program.

Tickets to the concerts are all general admission and cost $8. No credit cards are accepted. Advance ticket sales start Monday, Nov. 7 at the La Joya ISD fine Arts Department from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets will also be sold at the door one hour in advance of each performance. Please call (956) 323-2896 for more information.