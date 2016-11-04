VIP hosts welcome party to open season

Residents of VIP La Feria RV Park held their annual Welcome Back party on Friday, October 28. The party had a tropical theme and residents were asked to wear tropical apparel. Guests were given colorful leis when they arrived.

Ruth Dearinger, activity director, said there were a number of activities. Some of the daring men from the park dressed in hula skirts and wore “coconuts” while they danced the hula.

Residents danced the limbo while tropical music played in the background.

Then there was the beach ball contest where residents were divided up into three groups. The groups were told that whoever could keep their ball in the air the longest would get to go first in the chow line.

The tropical meal served consisted of jerk pork sliders, tropical fruit on kabobs, veggies and macadamia nut cookies. Bottled water and sodas were available.

After the meal many door prizes donated by local merchants were given to participants.

It was a great time for residents to meet new residents and renew their acquaintances with old residents.

If your park is hosting a similar event, give us a call at 956-580-7800 or email us at news@wttrgv.com. We look forward to hearing from you.