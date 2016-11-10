Visitors enjoy Texas Butterfly Festival

Thursday, November 10, 2016
20161110 WEB Juniper-Hairstreak-on-Milkweed Julie-Shaw -WinnerThe 2016 Texas Butterfly Festival held last weekend was a great success, reports Marianna Trevino-Wright, director of the National Butterfly Center in Mission where the annual festival was held.

This year’s festival had 158 registrants from 22 states. Participants recorded sighting 113 species of butterflies from three days of field trips across the Rio Grande Valley.  That is the greatest number of registrants in four years, since the National Butterfly Center assumed responsibility for organizing and operating the festival on behalf of the City of Mission. 

The butterfly count was slightly down from last year due to record-breaking summer heat with little rainfall. This resulted in less-than-optimal butterfly habitat that was dry, in many places, with no nectar in bloom and scorched host plants.  But sites such as the National Butterfly Center, Bentsen Palm RV Resort and the butterfly-friendly wall around the Retama Village subdivision, along with private gardens in Mission, maintained important habitat for the butterflies, producing the majority of all species seen on any given day.  

Especially noteworthy this year was the butterfly habitat at Falcon State Park, which guides and repeat visitors stated looked "better than it's ever been!" thanks to attention from park staff and summer rainfall.

Wright said, “Especially disappointing this year were the number of butterfly collectors present during the peak of butterfly season. Mission has an ordinance protecting butterflies on public lands, including rights of way; however, no other municipalities do. For this reason, collectors were encountered in places such as the irrigation district canal bank at Rio Rico Road, where they reportedly caught and took all of the female Walker's Metalmarks for captive breeding and private collections. This butterfly is a Lower Rio Grande Valley Specialty – one that visitors travel here to see – and the population was wiped out before the end of the festival.”

20161110 WEB Dr Jeffrey Glassberg Festival-peepsWright said visitors were rewarded with uncommon butterflies such as the Double-dotted Skipper, Pale-banded Crescent, Mexican Fritillary and the Marius Hairstreak, which were seen in some quantity.

“Guests enjoyed camaraderie and adventure ­– even finding a Texas Horned Toad (listed as a Threatened species) in the wild on one field trip – and celebrated the continued growth of the National Butterfly Center's native plant collection and conservation efforts,” Wright said.

Finally, the North American Butterfly Photo Contest winner was announced: Julie Shaw, of Austin, with Juniper Hairstreak on Milkweed. She will receive a check for $500 for her winning entry, and it will be displayed at the National Butterfly Center, with previous contest winners.

The National Butterfly Center is located at 3333 Butterfly Park Drive, on the southwest side of Mission, not far from the Bentsen Rio Grande Valley State Park-World Birding Center Headquarters.

Call the Butterfly Center at 956-583-5400 for directions and more information.

