Veterans get free admission to USS Lexington on Nov. 11

On Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, all Veterans and active duty members of the United States military will get free admission to the USS Lexington Museum located on the bay in Corpus Christi.

A salute to Veterans ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. and will include a tribute to the military and a wreath-laying. Congressman Blake Farenthold will be guest speaker. Jay Wise, past board president, will represent the museum. Veterans will be aboard to Present the Colors and play patriotic music during the event.

Immediately after the ceremony the US Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi will conduct a fly-over with the MH-65, a short-range recovery helicopter used by the Coast Guard. The helicopter will then land on the flight deck and visitors will have an opportunity to speak with the crew and check out the helicopter.

The Lexington Museum is located at 2914 N. Shoreline Blvd. near the Texas State Aquarium. It is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week except Thanksgiving and Christmas. Admission is $14.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors and military and $9.95 for children. Parking is $3.50.

There are five self-guided tours covering 100,000 square feet and 11 decks of the USS Lex.

For more information, call Debbie Crites, Marketing Director at 361-888-4873 ext. 307.