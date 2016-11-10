Edinburg Scenic Wetlands hosts Migration Celebration

Celebrate the fall season with an afternoon of art and monarch butterflies during the annual Migration Celebration and Scenic Arts Festival on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Migration Celebration will highlight the monarch butterfly. Learn about the imperiled butterfly, the challenges it faces, and the incredible migration it makes every year. Enjoy guided butterfly walks, monarch education stations, a wildlife talk, crafts and games. Free face painting will be offered from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Food vendors will also be on site.

The Scenic Arts Festival will run concurrently with Migration Celebration showcasing the talent of local artists. Visitors can view live art demonstrations throughout the EWBC grounds, including painting, pottery making, loom weaving, printmaking, a stained glass demonstration and more. Children can also create their own art at the event.

Mini-workshops will also be held. Bubble painting workshops for children will be held at 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. Children will create their own artwork on a canvas using paint and bubbles. A cupcake-decorating workshop will be held at 3:30 p.m., where participants will learn how to make simple decorations like flowers on cupcakes. This workshop is suitable for children, adults, or families. The fee for each workshop is $2 per participant. Pre-registration is required. The deadline to register for any of these workshops is Nov. 17.

The Migration Celebration/Scenic Arts Festival is a free event. For more information or to register for any of the workshops, call 956-381-9922.