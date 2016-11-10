Thursday, November 10, 2016
Text Size
Member Login
Newsletter Signup
  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • News
  • Local News
  • Tip ‘O Texas, Paradise Park residents enjoy park activities

Details

It may have been the end of the weekend, but that didn't stop many people from enjoying their Sunday night at the Tip 'O Texas RV Resort in Pharr.

Billiards was going strong as several men got their competitive juices flowing, playing eight-ball in the billiards room just off the main hall. One building over, about 25 residents enjoyed card games of rummy, gin and who knows what else.

A few miles away at Paradise Park in Pharr, about 50 people – some from the park, others being visitors, enjoyed the first movie of the year – Ithaca, starring Alex Neustaedter, Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks. Popcorn, candy bars, sodas, drinks and other snacks were available for the season-opening event.

Top News

  • MMA to hold Veterans Day Parade Nov. 11

    HARLINGEN, Texas Marine Military Academy will host its Veterans Day Parade Friday, Nov. 11 at 4 p.m. on the MMA Parade Ground. Veterans from all military branches are encouraged to attend, as they will be honored at this occasion and asked to join the MMA superintendent for the pass in review.

    Read More +

  • Tip ‘O Texas, Paradise Park residents enjoy park activities

    It may have been the end of the weekend, but that didn't stop many people from enjoying their Sunday night at the Tip 'O Texas RV Resort in Pharr.

    Billiards was going strong as several men got their competitive juices flowing, playing eight-ball in the billiards room just off the main hall. One building over, about 25 residents enjoyed card games of rummy, gin… Read More +

  • Sculptor Douglas Clark Exhibition opens at Art League Saturday

    20161110 WEB Sculpture Douglas-Clark WashingtonOn Saturday, Nov. 12 from 7-9 p.m., the Upper Valley Art League (UVAL) will host an opening reception for a solo exhibition of sculptor Douglas Clark’s artwork.  Clark has many commemorative public artworks around the RGV. For example, the Veteran’s War Memorial (29th St. & Galveston St.), a Police Memorial (1602… Read More +

  • Lt. Gen. Donahue to speak at Veterans Day ceremony

    20161110 WEB LtGenPatrickDonahueIILt. Gen. Patrick Donahue (USA) will be keynote speaker at the upcoming Veteran’s Day memorial service to be held on November 11 at 11 a.m. A concert prior to the service begins at 10:30 a.m. The service will be held at the… Read More +

  • Paradise Park Linus Project blankets children

    20161110 WEB BRANDON-ROTH-BLANKETSPHARR—Barton Roth shakes his head and shivers as goose bumps quickly form while he visualizes giving blankets to hundreds of students at Santa Maria Elementary and Runn Elementary schools last year.

    “They would come up and get their… Read More +

  • Edinburg Scenic Wetlands hosts Migration Celebration

    20161110 WEB Edinburg-Scenic-Wetlands Across-the-pond---panarama-smallCelebrate the fall season with an afternoon of art and monarch butterflies during the annual Migration Celebration and Scenic Arts Festival on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 1 to 4 p.m.

    Migration Celebration will highlight the monarch butterfly. Learn about the imperiled… Read More +

  • Veterans get free admission to USS Lexington on Nov. 11

    20161110 WEB LexPhotoOn Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, all Veterans and active duty members of the United States military will get free admission to the USS Lexington Museum located on the bay in Corpus Christi.

    A salute to Veterans ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. and will… Read More +

  • Visitors enjoy Texas Butterfly Festival

    20161110 WEB Juniper-Hairstreak-on-Milkweed Julie-Shaw -WinnerThe 2016 Texas Butterfly Festival held last weekend was a great success, reports Marianna Trevino-Wright, director of the National Butterfly Center in Mission where the annual festival was held.

    This year’s festival had 158 registrants from 22… Read More +

  • Xtreme Bugs invade IMAS

    A new exhibit that started October 8 and will run through March 20 asks the question, “What if the ant crawling on your counter, the spider in the doorway, or the butterfly in your garden was the size of your car?” This new exhibition questions the physical characteristics you would notice and behaviors you would observe.

    This is a 6000-square-foot exhibit features… Read More +

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Taste of the Valley Trivia Contest
2015 Holiday Inn Express (3)

Local Weather

66°
18°
°F | °C
Mostly Cloudy
Humidity: 90%
18 mph
Thu
Scattered Thunderstorms
65 | 74
18 | 23
Fri
Cloudy
62 | 77
16 | 25
  • All
  • Border
  • Charity
  • Free Health Care
  • Groceries
  • Grocery Stores
  • HEB
  • Immigration
  • Mission
  • Operation Lonestar
  • Ribbon Cutting
  • Safety
  • Security
  • Sharyland
  • Default
  • Title
  • Date
  • Random
load more hold SHIFT key to load all load all

Login