Tip ‘O Texas, Paradise Park residents enjoy park activities

It may have been the end of the weekend, but that didn't stop many people from enjoying their Sunday night at the Tip 'O Texas RV Resort in Pharr.

Billiards was going strong as several men got their competitive juices flowing, playing eight-ball in the billiards room just off the main hall. One building over, about 25 residents enjoyed card games of rummy, gin and who knows what else.

A few miles away at Paradise Park in Pharr, about 50 people – some from the park, others being visitors, enjoyed the first movie of the year – Ithaca, starring Alex Neustaedter, Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks. Popcorn, candy bars, sodas, drinks and other snacks were available for the season-opening event.