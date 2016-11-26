Edinburg Chamber says, ‘Welcomes Back’

Saturday, November 26, 2016
Text Size
Member Login
Newsletter Signup

Details

20161117-Welcome-Back-Edinburg DSC 0454 KOWinter Texans from all parks in Edinburg took part in the annual Edinburg Welcome Back & Expo held Thursday, Nov. 17. The Edinburg Chamber of Commerce greeted returning Winter Texans with margaritas as they walked in the door.

They also served a meal consisting of a barbecue sandwich, potato chips and a large “Welcome Back” cake!

Residents of several parks came and claimed tables as they enjoyed the music and activities planned by the chamber. Parks represented included Wriggley’s RV on Monte Cristo, Citrus Mobile Park, Green Acres, Orange Grove, Texas Trails, Lazy Palms, Enchanted Valley and others.

20161117-Welcome-Back-Edinburg DSC 0416 KOFolks attending came from Canada, Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Wisconsin and, of course, Texas.

Keys and Strings provided the music that ranged from western to oldies to rock ‘n roll. The music gave guests a chance to dance, and many did just that. Or they could sit and talk because as one man put it, “the music is not so loud so we could not hear each other talk”...a definite positive in his opinion.

Folks did a bit of walking, line dancing, twisting and boot scootin’!

The variety of music included songs like “Blue Ain’t Your Color”, “Boot Scootin’ Boogie”, “Let’s Do the Twist”, “All My Exes Live in Texas”, “Dinkin’ Champaign” and many other Winter Texan favorites.

Door prizes were given out and included a number of bottles of wine. Bill Bell’s wife picked a bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon for him when his number was called. When asked him if he was going to share it with the people at this table, he said, “If they get there fast enough!”

20161117-Welcome-Back-Edinburg DSC 0421 KOOne of his neighbors said they would be there to help him drink it whether he liked it or not.

John Emrich received a bottle of Malbec from Argentina that he said was one of the best dry wines in the world.

Other, such as John Wulf selected buffet tickets to Mr. Gatti’s.

Regardless of whether the Winter Texans present were dancing or whether or not they won door prizes, they all seemed to enjoy the event.

Mary and Tony Ruzicka said they were happy to be in Edinberg away from the winter weather back home. Audrey Schneider said she always enjoys coming to the event with friends and seeing friends from other parks.

Top News

  • Peter & Wendy plays at Pharr Community Theater

    20161123Peter-and-Wendy-pic-1The Pharr Community Theater will present the children’s/family play “Peter & Wendy” by Jeremy Bloom. In this lyrical, atmospheric interpretation of Peter Pan, Jeremy Bloom strips the familiar story down to its emotional essence. Peter lures Wendy away from her nursery to the magical world of Neverland, where she joins his adventures with Tinker… Read More +

  • Zoo Nights & Lights Dec. 2-4

    Zoo Night & Lights, a time honored Brownsville Christmas celebration, will be held Dec. 2-4 at the Gladys Porter Zoo, 500 Ringgold Street in Brownsville.

    The paths of the zoo will once again be lit with approximately 800 luminarias as visitors make a nighttime visit to the zoo. In addition, the zoo will be aglow with about 150 lighted animal… Read More +

  • Edinburg Chamber says, ‘Welcomes Back’

    20161117-Welcome-Back-Edinburg DSC 0454 KOWinter Texans from all parks in Edinburg took part in the annual Edinburg Welcome Back & Expo held Thursday, Nov. 17. The Edinburg Chamber of Commerce greeted returning Winter Texans with margaritas as they walked in the door.

    They also served a meal consisting of a… Read More +

  • BlueBonnet RV hosts first gospel jam

    20161117 Kelly-LyonsMISSION—At 6-foot-4, and maybe a little more, with wide shoulders and 14EEE shoes, 87-year-old Kelly Lyons can still be a daunting figure, even if a slight foot pain causes him a little… Read More +

  • Valley Symphony Orchestra presents A Touch of Frost holiday classics concert on November 18

    McALLEN—The Valley Symphony Orchestra’s popular “A Touch of Frost” holiday concert is set to begin at 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 18, at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Performing Arts Complex in Edinburg. Special thanks go out to Frost Bank for supporting this holiday tradition for over eight years. The perfect way to ring in the season, guests will be able experience holiday favorites… Read More +

  • King Ranch Hand Breakfast offers much more than biscuits and gravy

    The famed King Ranch invites visitors to come out and enjoy an authentic, hearty, cowboy breakfast, cooked and served outdoors at the Annual Ranch Hand Breakfast.

    The breakfast will be held on the King Ranch, located of S.H. 141 in Kingsville. Breakfast will be served from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Admission is $6 per person.

    Read More +

  • Tip ‘O Texas, Paradise Park residents enjoy park activities

    It may have been the end of the weekend, but that didn't stop many people from enjoying their Sunday night at the Tip 'O Texas RV Resort in Pharr.

    Billiards was going strong as several men got their competitive juices flowing, playing eight-ball in the billiards room just off the main hall. One building over, about 25 residents enjoyed card games of rummy, gin… Read More +

  • Edinburg Scenic Wetlands hosts Migration Celebration

    20161110 WEB Edinburg-Scenic-Wetlands Across-the-pond---panarama-smallCelebrate the fall season with an afternoon of art and monarch butterflies during the annual Migration Celebration and Scenic Arts Festival on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 1 to 4 p.m.

    Migration Celebration will highlight the monarch butterfly. Learn about the imperiled… Read More +

  • Veterans get free admission to USS Lexington on Nov. 11

    20161110 WEB LexPhotoOn Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, all Veterans and active duty members of the United States military will get free admission to the USS Lexington Museum located on the bay in Corpus Christi.

    A salute to Veterans ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. and will… Read More +

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Taste of the Valley Trivia Contest
2015 Holiday Inn Express (3)

Local Weather

76°
24°
°F | °C
Partly Cloudy
Humidity: 67%
22 mph
Fri
Thunderstorms
65 | 83
18 | 28
Sat
Scattered Thunderstorms
68 | 80
20 | 26
  • All
  • Border
  • Charity
  • Free Health Care
  • Groceries
  • Grocery Stores
  • HEB
  • Immigration
  • Mission
  • Operation Lonestar
  • Ribbon Cutting
  • Safety
  • Security
  • Sharyland
  • Default
  • Title
  • Date
  • Random
load more hold SHIFT key to load all load all

Login