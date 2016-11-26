Edinburg Chamber says, ‘Welcomes Back’

Winter Texans from all parks in Edinburg took part in the annual Edinburg Welcome Back & Expo held Thursday, Nov. 17. The Edinburg Chamber of Commerce greeted returning Winter Texans with margaritas as they walked in the door.

They also served a meal consisting of a barbecue sandwich, potato chips and a large “Welcome Back” cake!

Residents of several parks came and claimed tables as they enjoyed the music and activities planned by the chamber. Parks represented included Wriggley’s RV on Monte Cristo, Citrus Mobile Park, Green Acres, Orange Grove, Texas Trails, Lazy Palms, Enchanted Valley and others.

Folks attending came from Canada, Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Wisconsin and, of course, Texas.

Keys and Strings provided the music that ranged from western to oldies to rock ‘n roll. The music gave guests a chance to dance, and many did just that. Or they could sit and talk because as one man put it, “the music is not so loud so we could not hear each other talk”...a definite positive in his opinion.

Folks did a bit of walking, line dancing, twisting and boot scootin’!

The variety of music included songs like “Blue Ain’t Your Color”, “Boot Scootin’ Boogie”, “Let’s Do the Twist”, “All My Exes Live in Texas”, “Dinkin’ Champaign” and many other Winter Texan favorites.

Door prizes were given out and included a number of bottles of wine. Bill Bell’s wife picked a bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon for him when his number was called. When asked him if he was going to share it with the people at this table, he said, “If they get there fast enough!”

One of his neighbors said they would be there to help him drink it whether he liked it or not.

John Emrich received a bottle of Malbec from Argentina that he said was one of the best dry wines in the world.

Other, such as John Wulf selected buffet tickets to Mr. Gatti’s.

Regardless of whether the Winter Texans present were dancing or whether or not they won door prizes, they all seemed to enjoy the event.

Mary and Tony Ruzicka said they were happy to be in Edinberg away from the winter weather back home. Audrey Schneider said she always enjoys coming to the event with friends and seeing friends from other parks.